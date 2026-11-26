A Red Wing man is facing several charges following the theft of a trailer belonging to Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity.

Red Wing police say 38-year-old Derrick Plank was arrested Nov. 23 after investigators recovered the organization’s stolen dump trailer.

According to police, the department received a report of the theft on Nov. 23. Investigators followed up with the complainant and developed information that led them to Plank, who was arrested at Menards later that day.

The trailer was recovered and returned to Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity before the end of the day.

Plank was booked into the Goodhue County Adult Detention Center. He faces alleged charges of receiving stolen property, criminal damage to property, and driving after cancellation.

Red Wing Police Chief Nick Sather says the case highlights the importance of timely reporting and cooperation between investigators and community members.

Sather says police are pleased the trailer was recovered quickly, allowing Habitat for Humanity to continue using the equipment to support its mission.

[Click the soundbite to listen to the report.]