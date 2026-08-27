Harriet Wiederholdt

Harriet Wiederholt, a cornerstone of the Miesville community and the beloved matriarch of the Wiederholt family, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, August 25, 2026, at the age of 102. A woman of unshakeable faith, profound kindness, and fierce work ethic, Harriet leaves behind a legacy beautifully woven into her family she loved unconditionally.

Born at home in Douglas Township on August 21, 1924, to John and Jeanette (Schaffer) Weber, Harriet Catherine was raised on a 120-acre farm. Though she quickly discovered that farm work “wasn’t fit for girls” and resolved early on to build a life in town, her rural upbringing instilled in her a lifelong resilience. Academically gifted, she graduated from Hastings High School at just 16 years old, followed by attending the Minneapolis Business College, where she furthered her business knowledge that would be invaluable in her career.

Harriet’s natural aptitude for business and leadership came to define her adult life. Alongside her beloved husband, Sylvester “Cy” Wiederholt, whom she married on June 6, 1946, they laid the foundation for Wiederholt’s Supper Club in Miesville, Minnesota. Following Cy’s untimely passing, Harriet proved her incredible strength by managing and operating three thriving local businesses started by Cy: the Supper Club, Vendrite, a 600-machine vending operation, and some Red Wing Shoe Stores.

For decades, she has been the iconic face and heart of Wiederholt’s Supper Club. Positioned at the front door, she greeted generations of guests with an authentic smile, making every diner feel like a member of her own family. Her fierce work ethic was never bound by age; she took immense pride in her work and led by example, eventually passing the restaurant down to her sons, John and Charlie; John and Charlie later passed along the business to Charlie’s son and daughter-in-law, Jesse and Becky Wiederholt. Seeing the restaurant remain in the family gave Harriet great pride and comfort.

Harriet’s life was deeply rooted in her Catholic faith and the daily practice of the Rosary. It was this unwavering faith that gave her the strength to navigate profound personal losses, accepting the deaths of her husband Cy, her sons George and Gary, her grandchildren Kelly and Jenny and her son-in-law Gordy Sanders with grace, holding onto the belief that all things rest in God’s plan.

Though a tireless businesswoman, family always came first. Her home was famously transformed into a magical “Winter Wonderland” every Christmas, a tradition her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will always treasure. Harriet was also known for her calm composure at the card table, her sharp instincts, her talent as a left-handed golfer and bowler, her exceptional home-cooked meals, and her quiet, non-judgmental acceptance of everyone she encountered.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cy; sons, George and Gary; siblings, Bernard, Jerry, Alberta Horsch, John “Jack”, Jim, and Ann McGree; granddaughters, Kelly Kochendorfer and Jenny Wiederholt-Pine; and by her son-in-law, Gordy Sanders.

Harriet is survived by her loving children, Jan (Bob), Charlie (Cheryl), John (Missy), Paul (Tammy), along with a large, adoring family of grandchildren, Jay (Bradley), Cory (Ami), Jesse (Becky), Lindsay (Chris), Hallie (Betsy), Talli (Joe) and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends who will forever carry her lessons of kindness, humility, and hard work.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2026, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Miesville, with Father Andrew Brinkman and Father Michael Tix concelebrating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.

Family and friends are cordially invited to a visitation from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening, and for one hour prior to Mass on Friday morning, all at the church.

In lieu of flowers, Harriet’s family requests memorials be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to Hastings Health and Senior Living in Hastings in memory of Harriet.