Hastings and Dakota County Area Election Results

November 4, 2026 Andrew Swadner

Dakota County and City of Hastings Elections were decided Tuesday, with unofficial results posted by the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office. City of Hastings and Hastings School Board results included:

Hastings Mayor
Mary Fasbender – 6,444
Geoffrey Norquist – 3,556

Hastings City Council: (top two are elected to the council)
Angie Haus – 5,439
Dave Pemble – 5,170
Mitchel Kulage – 2,266
Lee Albert Wickboldt – 1,435

Hastings School Board (Top three are elected to the board)
Mark Zuzek – 9,571
Melissa Kinneman – 6,326
Kendal Larson – 5,968
Carrie Banaszewski Tate – 5,921 (-47)
Jessica Dressely – 5,731
Write-In – 189

Dakota County Races Included:
County Commissioner District 1
Mike Slavik – 16,481
Nathan Ryan – 8,450

County Commissioner District 2
Joe Atkins – 24,376

County Commissioner District 3
Laurie Halverson – 21,169

County Commissioner District 6
Mary Liz Holberg – 15,940
Jacob Borealis – 10,972

County Sheriff
Joe Leko – 106,538
Bobby Lambert – 64,985

County Attorney
Kathy Keena – 96,683
Jeffrey Sheridan – 72,647

For State Representatives and State Senate Elections:

State Senate District 41
Judy Seeberger (DFL) – 25.547
Tim Dippel (REP) – 23,184

House District 41B
Jen Fox (DFL) – 11,363
William Beck (REP) – 9,656