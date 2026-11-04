Hastings and Dakota County Area Election Results

Dakota County and City of Hastings Elections were decided Tuesday, with unofficial results posted by the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office. City of Hastings and Hastings School Board results included:

Hastings Mayor

Mary Fasbender – 6,444

Geoffrey Norquist – 3,556

Hastings City Council: (top two are elected to the council)

Angie Haus – 5,439

Dave Pemble – 5,170

Mitchel Kulage – 2,266

Lee Albert Wickboldt – 1,435

Hastings School Board (Top three are elected to the board)

Mark Zuzek – 9,571

Melissa Kinneman – 6,326

Kendal Larson – 5,968

Carrie Banaszewski Tate – 5,921 (-47)

Jessica Dressely – 5,731

Write-In – 189

Dakota County Races Included:

County Commissioner District 1

Mike Slavik – 16,481

Nathan Ryan – 8,450

County Commissioner District 2

Joe Atkins – 24,376

County Commissioner District 3

Laurie Halverson – 21,169

County Commissioner District 6

Mary Liz Holberg – 15,940

Jacob Borealis – 10,972

County Sheriff

Joe Leko – 106,538

Bobby Lambert – 64,985

County Attorney

Kathy Keena – 96,683

Jeffrey Sheridan – 72,647

For State Representatives and State Senate Elections:

State Senate District 41

Judy Seeberger (DFL) – 25.547

Tim Dippel (REP) – 23,184

House District 41B

Jen Fox (DFL) – 11,363

William Beck (REP) – 9,656