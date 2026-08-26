Hastings and Prescott Fall Sports Results 8-25-26

The Hastings girls tennis team fell to Eagan in their season opening contest 7-0.

Singles:

No. 1 – Amelia Johnson, Eagan def. Emery Hedeen, Hastings, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2 – Brynn Gleason, Eagan def. Maelyn Kirk, Hastings, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3 – Evelyn Wells, Eagan def. Evy Hogan, Hastings, 6-3 , 6-0 , -;

No. 4 – Lauren Yan, Eagan def. Briella Bauer, Hastings, 6-2 , 6-2 , -;

Doubles:

No. 1 – Katherine Poppinga, Eagan – Marin King, Eagan def. Sophia Johnson, Hastings – Samantha Seaman, Hastings, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;

No. 2 – Janine Macariola, Eagan – Paige Poppinga, Eagan def. Annie Majeski, Hastings – Andee Kochendorfer, Hastings, 7-6 , 6-3 , -;

No. 3 – Greta Beckwith, Eagan – Reagan Robbins, Eagan def. Nolee Kochendorfer, Hastings – Megan Sieben, Hastings, 6-4 , 7-5 , -;

Hastings is back in action Friday hosting a quadrangular along with Rosemount, Park, and East Ridge at 8:30am.

The Prescott girls golf team placed 2nd at the Viking Invitational at Drugan’s Golf Club on Tuesday, with a team score of 349. Macy Reiter continued her stellar start to the season with meet medalist honors carding a 78, Layla Salay shot an 87 to place 7th, Lily Vesperman was a shot behind with an 88 to place 8th, and Claire Salay shot a 96 and ended in 21st place to round out the team scoring. The squad is back in action today at Krooked Kreek.

And the Prescott girls volleyball team had their season opening contest in a multi-team meet at Osceola, going 1-2. The Cardinals fell to River Falls and Turtle Lake, but beat Grantsburg to get their first win of the season. Head coach Geoffrey Snyder said it was a solid night that challenged the team and helped the coaching staff identify what the team needs to work on. Prescott has a scrimmage tomorrow against Park and Minneapolis South, then gets back to regular competition at Saint Croix Falls on September 3rd.