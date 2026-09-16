Hastings and Prescott Monday and Tuesday Sports Results

The Hastings girls volleyball team dropped a heartbreaker against Park on Monday, falling 3-0 in three straight incredibly close sets. The Raiders dropped set one 27-25 going into extra points, then back-to-back sets of 25-23 to help the Wolfpack close out the match.

The Hastings boys soccer squad fell to Two Rivers 3-0, and the girls would win 5-1 with a dominating first half in a doubleheader Tuesday evening. The Raiders girls got four goals from Siena Sanchez and another from Grace Braucks. The boys fall to 2-5, the girls improve to 4-3, and both teams will take on South St. Paul tomorrow.

The Raiders boys and girls cross country teams hosted the Metro East Conference preview at St. Croix Bluffs on Tuesday, the boys placing 6th with a team score of 157, while the girls placed 6th with a team score of 137. David Tireman placed 20th to lead the boys squad, Benjamin Schwanke placed 29th, and Landon Zajac and James Jensen placed 39th and 40th respectively. On the girls side, Clara Hochmuth placed 17th, Elliana Lucking placed 18th, Annika Hauck was 41st, and Paisley Grunzke was 44th. If runners qualify, the Roy Griak Invitational will take place this Saturday, for regular varsity competition the squads will wait until September 26th for the Under the Lights Metro Invitational at Flying Clouds Field.

The Prescott girls golf team placed 2nd at the Metro East Conference meet #6, with a team score of 188. Macy Reiter led the team with a 43 to place 6th, Layla Salay was 9th with a 46, Avery Braun carded a 49 to place 14th, and Lily Vesperman shot a 50 to place 16th. The Cardinals will head to Altoona tomorrow for another Middle Border Conference competition.