Hastings and Prescott Thursday Results

The Hastings girls tennis team narrowly fell to Eastview earlier this week 4-3.

Singles:

No. 1 – Emery Hedeen, Hastings def. Charlene XU, Eastview, 6-0 , 6-4 , -;

No. 2 – Kaatje Degrote, Eastview def. Maelyn Kirk, Hastings, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

No. 3 – Abby Davis, Eastview def. Nolee Kochendorfer, Hastings, 6-3 , 6-2 , -;

No. 4 – Ellery Wilbur, Eastview def. Andee Kochendorfer, Hastings, 7-5 , 5-7 , 6-3 ;

Doubles:

No. 1 – Molly Brown, Eastview – Jaden Slominski, Eastview def. Sophia Johnson, Hastings – Samantha Seaman, Hastings, 6-0 , 6-2 , -;

No. 2 – Evy Hogan, Hastings – Annie Majeski, Hastings def. Maren Reilly, Eastview – Tessa Carlson, Eastview, 4-6 , 6-3 , 6-3 ;

No. 3 – Megan Sieben, Hastings – Briella Bauer, Hastings def. Lilli Eby, Eastview – Sophia Way, Eastview, 6-2 , 6-2 , -;

The Raiders fell to Mahtomedi on Thursday 7-0. Hastings will next hit the courts Tuesday at Hill-Murray.

The Raiders boys soccer team won a thriller against South St. Paul Thursday, winning 4-3. Hastings was down 3-2 with just six minutes remaining, but would score twice in the final minutes to earn the victory. Caden Pollex got the hat trick in the contest, and Adam Lille, fresh off of a JV callup earning varsity minutes, would score the go-ahead goal to get the win. The Raiders are now 3-5 on the season.

A scoreless first half led to the Hastings Raiders girls soccer team falling to South St. Paul Thursday at home 2-1. The Raiders were behind 1-0 at the halftime break, and went even with the Packers in the second half, but were unable to equalize. Hastings is now 4-4 on the season.

The Hastings girls volleyball team fell to Tartan 3-1 in a Metro East Conference contest. The Raiders took the first set 25-20 to jump out to an early lead, but would then drop the next two sets in heartbreaking fashion 25-23 and 25-23, and then fell in the match deciding fourth 25-20. The squad is now 1-8 on the season, and will compete again on Thursday hosting North St. Paul.

The Prescott girls golf team placed 2nd at the rescheduled MBC meet #4 Thursday afternoon, shooting a team score of 173. The Cardinals were led by four top-8 finishes, with Macy Reiter placing 5th with a 41, and Layla Salay, Lily Vesperman, and Claire Salay all tying for 8th place shooting 44’s. The Cardinals will head to Amery on Tuesday.