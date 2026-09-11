Hastings and Prescott Thursday Results

Girls Tennis

North Saint Paul – 1, Hastings – 6,

Singles: Winners:

No. 2 – Maelyn Kirk, Hastings def. Jocelyn Yang, North Saint Paul, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;

No. 3 – Evy Hogan, Hastings def. Amelia Finch, North Saint Paul, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 4 – Andee Kochendorfer, Hastings def. Chueka Yang, North Saint Paul, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;

Doubles Winners:

No. 1 – Sophia Johnson, Hastings – Samantha Seaman, Hastings def. Patawglee Thao, North Saint Paul – Audrey Heaser, North Saint Paul, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 2 – Annie Majeski, Hastings – Briella Bauer, Hastings def. Meetii Amsalu, North Saint Paul – Keerataya Xiong, North Saint Paul, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

No. 3 – Megan Sieben, Hastings – Nolee Kochendorfer, Hastings def. Leay Tesfay, North Saint Paul – Rayaan Ahmed, North Saint Paul, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;

The Hastings girls cross country team placed 4th, while the boys placed 5th, at the Dewey Minneart XC Invitational held at St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park on Thursday. The Raiders girls scored 88 team points, led by Clara Hochmuth in 6th, Elliana Lucking in 7th, Annicka Hauck in 21st, Paisley Grunzke in 31st, and Taylor Johnson in 36th. On the boys side they scored 130 team points, led by David Tireman in 9th place, Landon Zajac and Owen Tireman in 32nd and 33rd respectively, Roman Matsch in 47th, and George Jensen in 50th. Both teams return to St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park for a conference preview meet on Tuesday.

The Hastings girls soccer team won their third match in a row with a 4-2 victory over Tartan in Metro East Conference play Thursday. The Raiders are now 3-2 on the season, and next play tomorrow hosting Minnetonka.

The Hastings boys won their first match of the season with a shutout victory over the Titans 1-0 to round out the doubleheader sweep for the Raiders. Hastings is now 1-4 on the season, and will travel to Mankato Loyola tomorrow.

The Prescott girls golf team is back on top of the Middle Border Conference in meet #6 after having their only second place finish of the season in meet #5, scoring a 174 and winning by 16 strokes Thursday at Bristol Ridge Golf Course. The Cardinals had three of the top four finishers, with Macy Reiter winning carding a 39, Layla Salay was second with a 43, and Claire Salay a shot behind in fourth with a 44. Lily Vesperman placed 12th with a 48, and Lyla Randolph carded a 26 with a 56. The Cardinals hit the links again Monday at Clifton Highlands.

The Prescott volleyball team took down Elmwood/Plum City in a non-conference matchup 3-1. The Cardinals won the first set, lost the second, but would dominate the third and fourth sets to earn the victory. Head coach Geoffrey Snyder said the win took some resiliency and grit to bounce back and play their game, and he was proud of each player for stepping up to the challenge. The Cardinals take a week off before hosting St. Croix Central next Thursday.