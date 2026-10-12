Hastings and Prescott Weekend Sports Results

FRIDAY

The Prescott football team fell to St. Croix Central 41-7 Friday evening as heard live on KDWA and the KDWA YouTube stream. After falling behind 7-0, the Cardinals mustered their only scoring drive that ended with a 25-yard scramble by quarterback Revel Panzer that would tie the score. Two more scores before halftime would put St. Croix Central up 21-7 at the break, and would score three more times in the second half. The Cardinals are now 1-7, and will host Amery in the regular season finale on Friday.

SATURDAY

The Hastings girls swimming and diving team placed 3rd overall at the True Team Sectional on Friday and Saturday, scoring 682 team points. The Raiders top five placements for individual performances included:

Sofia Kovalenko 2nd – 200 Individual Medley, 3rd 100 Fly

Chloe Aarness – 1M Diving – 2nd

Greta Larson – 1M Diving – 3rd

Kira Fuechtmann – 1M Diving – 4th

Mari Hall – 1M Diving – 5th

Lila Salzman – 200 Individual Medley – 5th

The Raiders next swim next Thursday at Hill-Murray.

The Hastings boys and girls cross country teams traveled to the Simley Invitational on Saturday, the boys placing 7th with 187 team points and the girls did not have a team score.

Top finishers for the boys included David Tireman in 8th, Benjamin Schwanke in 23rd, James Jensen in 35th, and Owen Tireman in 44th. The girls top finishers included Annicka Hauck in 51st, Taylor Johnson in 59th, and Paisley Grunzke in 70th. The Raiders next compete in the conference meet next Thursday.

The Prescott girls volleyball team went 2-2 at the Altoona Invite on Saturday. The Cardinals fell to Stanley-Boyd 2-0 (25-12, 25–13), and Altoona 2-0, but would defeat Eau Claire Memorial 2-1 (25-17, 15-25, and 17-15) in addition to Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 2-0 (25-23, 25-19). The Cardinals are now 7-14, and travel to Amery tomorrow.