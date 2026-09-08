Hastings and Prescott Weekend Sports Results

The Prescott football team fell to yet another strong ranked opponent on the road on Friday as heard live on KDWA and the KDWA YouTube stream, dropping their contest against Baldwin-Woodville 56-12. The Cardinals would turn the ball over twice in the first quarter and fall behind 22-0 going into the second quarter, but would keep it close after a Reese Stanton 1-yard touchdown rush to make it 22-6. Baldwin-Woodville would quickly answer before halftime to grow the lead to 28-6. After a third quarter BW score, Ashton Marshall scored the second special teams touchdown of the season for the Cardinals as he ran back a 97-yard kickoff return for a score, but more turnovers led to more Baldwin-Woodville points as the Cardinals were unable to keep up.

Prescott falls to 0-3 on the season, however they will finally return to the friendly confines of their home stadium on Friday where they will take on Ellsworth. You can watch the broadcast on Friday live on the KDWA YouTube page.

The Hastings Raiders girls tennis team was scheduled to take on Red Wing on Friday, however that contest was postponed due to weather, and a makeup date has yet to be announced.

The Hastings boys soccer team fell to Apple Valley on Saturday at home 7-1. Both teams kept the contest scoreless in the first half, with all the Eagles and the lone Raiders goal coming in the second half. Hastings falls to 0-3, and will take on Burnsville tomorrow.