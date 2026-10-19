Hastings Council to Hold Highway 61 Public Hearing, Advance Plans for Eastern Water Treatment Plant

Tonight, Oct. 19, the Hastings City Council members will discuss the Highway 61 project during a workshop prior to the city council meeting.

The workshop begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Volunteer Room at City Hall.

Topics include potential HWY 61 construction impacts on local businesses and roads, along with updates on the project’s design, municipal consent, and budget.

Following the city council workshop is the Hastings City Council meeting at 7pm, along with the HWY 61 reconstruction project public hearing.

KDWA connected with Mayor Mary Fasbender for a preview of the agenda.