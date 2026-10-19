Hastings Council to Hold Highway 61 Public Hearing, Advance Plans for Eastern Water Treatment Plant

Tonight, Oct. 19, the Hastings City Council members will discuss the Highway 61 project during a workshop prior to the city council meeting.
The workshop begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Volunteer Room at City Hall.
Topics include potential HWY 61 construction impacts on local businesses and roads, along with updates on the project’s design, municipal consent, and budget.
Following the city council workshop is the Hastings City Council meeting at 7pm, along with the HWY 61 reconstruction project public hearing.
KDWA connected with Mayor Mary Fasbender for a preview of the agenda.
“After the call to order, pledge of allegiance, roll call, and determination of quorum, at this time we will approve the minutes and hear comments from the audience. We will then vote on the consent agenda.
Under awarding of contracts, we have an authorization to sign the Pre-Hospital Medical Direction Services Agreement with Regions Hospital. Highway 61 project municipal consent. We will hold a public hearing and have a resolution for municipal consent approving the layout of Highway 61 of the reconstruction project.
We also accept proposal and authorize work with Spheros Environmental, the hydrological services, for the new location for Well No. 9. For the Eastern Treatment Plant, we will have a resolution receiving bids and awarding contracts for the Eastern Water Treatment Plant, accept proposal, and authorize work with WSB Construction Supporting Services for the Eastern Water Treatment Plant.
Under Public Works, we will have a visual quality committee recommendation. We will look at the 2027 budget pre-authorizations under our city administration.
Our regular next meeting for the Hastings City Council is Monday, November 2nd, 2026, at 7 p.m.”