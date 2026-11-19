The Hastings City Council met Monday, Nov. 16, to discuss public safety, emergency services, city finances, and a proposed memorial in Roadside Park.

The meeting included approval of a new fire and ambulance service agreement, continued funding for the city’s embedded social worker program, and other financial decisions.

Council members also discussed a proposed Angel of Hope memorial, ultimately sending the idea back for further consideration.

The proposed memorial would be located in Roadside Park, offering families a peaceful place to remember children who have died.

Hastings resident Donna Mathiowetz and other community members brought the idea forward. They told council members the memorial is intended to provide comfort and a place of remembrance for families experiencing an unimaginable loss.

While council members expressed support for the purpose of the memorial, all except council member Beck raised concerns about the angel statue and whether it could be viewed as representing a particular religious belief on public property.

Council member Angie Haus said she wants a memorial where every family feels welcome.

“I would absolutely support exploring a welcoming memorial that is secular, inclusive, and welcoming to everyone who has experienced a loss of their child. A space where family, regardless of their faith or personal beliefs, can come to remember a child and find comfort and feel represented.”

Council member Leifeld suggested exploring a remembrance garden or a different sculpture that could offer the same sense of comfort without religious symbolism.

“Personally, I would be in favor of something at that location if it were more of a memorial of a non-religious nature. It’s the angel that’s giving me pause. I understand the purpose, as you know, for parents who have lost children. I again cannot even will not begin to fathom what that must feel like as a parent. But I could get completely on board with something more along the lines of a dedicated remembrance garden with a statue or sculptures of children, something other than an angel.”

Mathiowetz questioned why Hastings was struggling with the proposal when more than 200 Angel of Hope memorials have been established across the country, including 10 in Minnesota.

She pointed to Woodbury as an example and emphasized that families of all backgrounds would be welcome.

In the audience, emotions ran high and tears fell as families remembered the children they lost.

Residents who have lost a child or sibling also spoke in support of the project, reminding council members that the need for a place to remember a child reaches far beyond the families directly involved in the proposal.

In the end, the council voted to send the idea to its Parks and Recreation Committee for further discussion, including the design and potential legal considerations.

The proposal has not been rejected and will return to the Parks and Recreation Commission for further discussion. Council members expressed that they hope to find a way to create a memorial without the symbol of an angel and one that reflects the entire community.

In other business, the council approved continuing a program that helps Hastings residents facing difficult circumstances.

The embedded social worker program places a part-time social worker within the Hastings Police Department, helping connect people with services and support.

Hastings helped launch the program in 2019, and it has since expanded to other communities throughout Dakota County.

City Administrator Dan Wietecha says the program has made a difference for residents and police officers alike.

“The police department has seen this has been a very helpful position to have. We have in the last six years had over 150 clients forwarded to the embedded social worker, and although we don’t have any specific data to say cause and effect, very confident that it has very much directly helped those individuals but also reduced crimes and workload for our law enforcement.”

Dakota County has funded the position in the past but is now asking Hastings to share the expense.

The agreement approved Monday allows the city’s contribution to reach up to $44,500.

Council members voiced strong support, saying the program gives people access to help they might otherwise struggle to find, while allowing police officers to focus on situations that require law enforcement.

The council also approved a new four-year fire and ambulance service agreement with the Hastings Rural Fire Association.

Wietecha shared that Hastings provides emergency services to a wide range of surrounding communities and townships.

“Hastings Fire and Ambulance provides service to surrounding jurisdictions: the city of Vermilion and then Ravenna, Marshan, Nininger, Denmark, and Vermilion townships. It actually geographically is the largest service area in the metro. We have contracted for a number of years with the Rural Fire Association. Our current contract still goes for another year through 2027. A number of the townships have their cycles different than ours, so they’re actually setting their ‘28 budget in March of ‘27. So they asked to begin negotiation earlier this year.”

Under the agreement covering 2028 through 2031, the rural association’s financial contribution will increase by 8% each year.

Wietecha anticipates similar increases in its own contribution as it prepares for some major equipment expenses, including a new fire engine in 2028 and ambulance replacements in 2029 and 2030.

On the financial front, the council approved a negotiated settlement involving street improvement assessments for Conzemius Dairy Farm.

The dispute stems from the 2026 West Pleasant Street and Fourth Street improvement project, with additional assessments anticipated as the city continues work in the area next year.

The settlement reduces the combined assessments from approximately $140,000 to $121,000.

It also allows the property owners to delay payment for up to 10 years, or until the property is sold or developed, whichever comes first. Interest will continue to accrue.

Wietecha says the agreement should resolve the lawsuit and avoid additional legal expenses for both parties.

“Part of that legal process gives the public a chance to speak at an assessment hearing, which occurred this spring. Representatives of Conzemius Dairy Farm did speak at that hearing, and then, as the legal process allows, they also appealed to the court. So we’re being sued over the proposed assessment on the 26 project. Add a little bit of complexity to ’27 next year. We’re intending to continue going up the road up Pleasant and anticipate additional assessments on properties owned by the Conzemius Dairy Farm, as well as Nick and Cheryl Conzemius, principals of the farm property. So, aside from the current lawsuit, anticipating that likely whatever we might have this year would have a follow-through in ‘27’s project. As part of the required process, just with a lawsuit, we had required mediation a couple of weeks ago in late October and actually came up with a negotiated settlement. It’d be nice to package these all up and drop the lawsuit and ongoing legal expenses for both the city and the Conzemius’.

Council members also approved $12,000 in assessments for unpaid city charges involving more than 20 properties.

The expenses include city-ordered work such as removing diseased trees, clearing sidewalks, and maintaining properties where violations had not been corrected after notice.

No one spoke during Monday night’s public hearing, and the council approved the assessments.

And looking back on a successful year of community activities, Hastings Parks and Recreation reported 48 events and programs between January and October.

Program Director Paige Marschall Bigler told council members the department worked with more than 120 community partners to make those activities possible.

Music and Market at Levee Park was the biggest draw, bringing in more than 6,500 people over 11 evenings.

The community Halloween party attracted more than 2,100 people, while the summer kickoff welcomed more than 1,300.

The city council thanked Bigler for her work and for creating opportunities for folks to enjoy music and entertainment throughout the year.

The Hastings City Council’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m.

[Click the soundbite to listen to the radio report.]