Hastings Cross Country Teams Compete in Conference Championships, Prescott Volleyball Falls in Regionals

The Hastings boys and girls cross country teams hosted the Metro East Conference Championships at St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park Thursday, the girls placing 5th with 101 points, the boys placing 5th with 91 points. Top finishers for the girls included 8th grader Elliana Lucking running a 20:35.8 to place 7th overall, Clara Hochmuth was 10th, Annika Hauck was 21st, Taylor Johnson was 28th, and Paisley Grunzke was 27th. On the boys side, the Raiders were led by Benjamin Schwanke in 16th, James Jensen in 20th, Brian Mann in 24th, Owen Tireman in 29th, and Isaac Hamann in 35th. The Raiders boys and girls squads will take a week off, and compete in the Section 3AAA Cross Country Competition on Thursday at Valleywood Golf Course.

The Prescott girls volleyball team had their season come to a close in the regional semifinal round at Saint Croix Falls Thursday evening 3-0. The Cardinals fell 25-12 in the first set, then 25-10 in the second, and 25-18 in the third and final set. The Cardinals end the season with a record of 9-16, and will graduate four seniors.