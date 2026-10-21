Hastings Deputy Chief Urges Caution After SUV Rollover in Vermillion Street Collision

KDWA has an update on a rollover accident that happened on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 19, at the intersection of Vermillion Street and 22nd Street in Hastings. The crash involved two SUVs and resulted in injuries after one vehicle was struck broadside and rolled onto its roof.

KDWA connected with Hastings Deputy Chief Bryan Schowalter about what happened, the ongoing investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol, and his reminder to drivers to use caution when crossing busy intersections.

“Officers were dispatched to an accident with injuries involving a rollover. So those are a little more significant for us, and we get there as quick as we can. And when officers arrived, they located two SUVs on Vermillion Street and 22nd Street, where the SUV that was going eastbound on 22nd, trying to cross Vermillion Street, had actually been broadside T-boned, and it caused it to roll over onto its roof.

So it appears at this time, State Patrol is the one that’s investigating this, but it appears that the vehicle that was going eastbound, crossing Vermillion Street, did not clearly wait for the intersection to be clear and was struck by a southbound vehicle. So, you know the section of Vermillion Street south of County Road 47. I don’t want to say it is well known for accidents, but it certainly has a higher propensity for accidents, simply due to two things: one, impatience, and two, the lack of good sight lines when people are trying to cross the street. So, my word of advice is just take your time, don’t proceed through the intersection until traffic is clear and you can see both lanes of traffic that are coming towards you, and just use a little due care when you’re crossing those intersections.

I will say, however, we are hopeful that the Highway 61 project, that once it’s completed, will make all of these intersections a bit more safe and have a reduction in traffic accidents in these areas.”