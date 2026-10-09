Hastings Fire Department Debuts New Ladder Truck at the Oct. 6 Open House

It’s National Fire Prevention Week, and the Hastings Fire Department is using the annual observance to connect with the community.

Fire safety was the focus this week and last week at the Hastings Fire Department.

Last week, elementary school classes visited the station, where Fire Marshal Jamie Stevens and Fire Inspector Ben Blanchard shared fire safety tips and explained what a typical day is like for firefighters.

Students also learned why keeping firefighting equipment clean and maintained is needed—and about the important role firefighters have in our community.

Then, on October 6, the department opened its doors to the public for its annual open house. Kids explored first responder vehicles, and visitors also watched a demonstration of firefighters performing a mock extraction from a van.

And kids sported the iconic, red fire hats we all know and love.

Also present at the open house were the Hastings Police Department, Dakota 911, and Dakota Electric. But one of the biggest attractions was the department’s new ladder truck.

KDWA connected with Fire Chief John Townsend for further information.

“So the ladder truck is not going to be in service for a little while yet. Right now, we picked it up from the vendor just to bring it to open house. It’ll go back there. Needs to get a few things done to it, a few things mounted, and then it’ll come back to the station probably in the next couple weeks. Then we’ll start training on it and equipping it with our equipment, and then hopefully it’ll be in service somewhere in November.”

The new truck is bringing an aerial ladder back to the Hastings department after a three-year absence.

Townsend says the department previously had a ladder truck but sold it three years ago because of maintenance and performance problems.

The department then ordered the new truck—but getting a replacement takes time.

“We’ve had ladder trucks in the past. We had a ladder truck that we sold three years ago. It was a truck that we were having some difficulties with. It was costing us a lot of money to maintain and not functioning the way it needed to do. So we sold that and then purchased this one. But it takes three years to get them built and brought in.”

During those three years, Hastings relied on mutual-aid partners when an aerial ladder was needed. Townsend says the new truck will allow the department to once again provide that capability on its own.

The truck was manufactured by Pierce Manufacturing in Wisconsin.

And while the ladder truck was a major attraction, Townsend says the open house is about more than showing off new equipment. It’s an opportunity to talk about fire prevention and safety information with the people the department serves.