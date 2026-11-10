Hastings Football Earns Section Championship and State Tournament Berth After Victory Over St. Thomas

November 9, 2026 Andrew Swadner

The Hastings Raiders football team are section champions and qualify for the class AAAAA state tournament after taking down St. Thomas Academy on Friday 29-13 as heard live on KDWA. The Raiders and Cadets had a quiet first quarter, with Cody Weber kicking a 27-yard field goal for the only points on the scoreboard as the Raiders led 3-0. The quiet game would not last long however, as the Raiders outscored St.Thomas 20-6 in the second quarter. The Cadets kicked a field goal to tie the score 3-3, then Raiders running back Zach Shatek took over, scoring from 15-yards out, from 17-yards out, then with just 54 seconds remaining in the half scored from 92-yards out to build a 23-3 lead. St. Thomas executed a drive and converted a 46-yard field goal at the halftime buzzer as Hastings led 23-6. The Cadets scored a touchdown in the third quarter to cut the Hastings lead to 23-10, but Shatek scored with 4:21 remaining from 34-yards away to seal the victory.

Shatek led the offense with 309 yards on 31 carries with four touchdowns, while also earning an interception on defense.

Hastings is the #3 seed in the South Bracket. They will Play #2 Seed Mankato West Saturday, Nov. 14th at 1 PM at Park Center High School. Hear the broadcast live on AM 1460 and FM 97.7 KDWA.