Hastings Football Spoils Two Rivers Homecoming With Comeback Win to Improve to 5-0, Other Weekend Results

The Hastings football team spoiled homecoming at Two Rivers High School on Friday night with a massive come from behind 35-21 victory as heard live on KDWA. The Raiders fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter with two easy scoring drives by the Warriors, and would answer back with an 8-play drive with Zach Shatek scoring from 16 yards out to get back within a score. However, Two Rivers would snag all the momentum right back with a 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to take a commanding 21-7 lead with 10:16 left to go in the second quarter. That would be the only offense the Warriors would muster the rest of the way, as Hastings scored on a Shatek 51-yard run just four plays later, then after a 4th and short stop leading to a turnover-on-downs, Shatek scored again with 1:22 left in the half to tie the score at 21-21 at the break. A scoreless third quarter with both teams turning the ball over gave way with a Marlowe Strain 4-yard run up the middle to give the Raiders their first lead at 28-21, then after another forced turnover from Two Rivers, Shatek scored again with 7:19 remaining in the contest to get to the final tally, with the defense forcing another turnover in the process.

Shatek was dominant for the Raiders, scoring four times and rushing 42 times for 325 yards. Hastings is now 5-0, and will have a crucial section matchup with St. Thomas Academy on Thursday.

The Prescott football team played a close first half with rival Somerset on Friday, but were unable to keep up in the second half falling 35-6 as heard live on the KDWA YouTube stream. The Cardinals scored on a 39-yard touchdown run by Reese Stanton in the first quarter to tie the score at 6-6, and nearly had a chance to score before the end of the half but would remain 6-all at the break. Somerset scored on their first four drives of the second half taking advantage of Prescott miscues along the way, and would cruise to the win. Prescott is now 1-6, and will travel to St. Croix Central on Friday.

SATURDAY

The Hastings girls and boys soccer teams fell to Park on Saturday in non-conference action as heard live on KDWA, the girls falling in a heartbreaker 1-0 and the boys 8-1. The girls gave up a goal late in the second half and were unable to recover, while the boys fell behind early and stabilized before Park would run away with the contest in the second half. Malachi Beal scored the lone goal on the day for the Raiders. Athletes Cale Harder and Victor Meza for the Raiders boys soccer team talked about what the team needs to improve upon before section play begins.

Both teams go on the road to Mahtomedi on Thursday.

The Hastings volleyball team went 0-3 at the Mounds View tournament on Saturday. The Raiders fell 0-2 to the host Mustangs, falling 25-16 and 25-6, 0-2 to St. Louis Park 25-11 and 25-19, and 0-2 to Rochester Century 25-11 and 25-15. The Raiders will compete again today hosting Red Win.

And the Prescott boys and girls cross country teams traveled to the Altoona Invite for an early Saturday morning run, the boys placing 7th with a team score of 166, and the girls 7th with a score of 130. Kyra Dix once again paced the girls team with a 1st place overall finish with an 18:59, breaking the 19-minute mark and was more than a minute faster than second place. Brooklyn Huppert was 20th, Kyla Gotzinger was 27th, Mariella Most was 45th, and Payten Theis was 48th. The boys were led by Dawson Langer with a 20th place finish, Quinn Justen was just behind in 21st, Rowan Bauman was 38th, Connor Anderson was 42nd, and Broderick West was 54th. The Cardinals will next run in the Middle Border Conference meet on Thursday.