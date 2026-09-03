Hastings Football Starts Season Tonight, KDWA Will Have Live Coverage

The Hastings football team starts their 2026 campaign tonight on the road against New Prague, looking to match last year’s result against the Trojans where the Raiders won 20-17 after a late touchdown. The Raiders trailed in the matchup against New Prague last year 18-14 at halftime, then were able to score a touchdown with just over a minute remaining in regulation to take the lead. Hastings brings back perhaps the top running back in the state in Zach Shatek, who rushed for 1879 yards last year and 23 touchdowns. Shatek will not only be the focal point for the Raiders offense, but for opposing defenses as well, which is buoyed this season by the return of quarterback Carter Hansen who threw for 916 yards and 8 touchdowns last season.

Head coach Dana Strain talked about having so many returners, they have a head start in installing what they want to do so far this season.

New Prague went 3-7 last year but return starting quarterback Carter DenHartog, and leading defenders Barrett Billmeyer and Kormick Smith.

You can hear the broadcast live on AM 1460 and FM 97.7 KDWA and online at KDWA.com, as well as the KDWA YouTube Stream. Watch live here: