Multiple Hastings girls swimmers are moving on to the finals today after moving past the prelims on Thursday at the University of Minnesota. Top 8 places move on to the finals today, placing 9-16th is the consolation round.

200m Medley Relay – 6th – Emma Dehmlow, Maddy Ritter, Sofia Kovalenko, Lila Salzman

200 Individual Medley – Sofia Kovalenko – 4th, and Emma Dehmlow – 18th

100 Fly – Sofia Kovalenko – 4th

100 Backstroke – Emma Dehmlow – 10th

400 Freestyle Relay – 14th – Sofia Kovalenko, Emma Dehmlow, Lila Salzman, Greta Larson

The Prescott Girls Basketball Team got off to a slow start and were unable to recover on the road against McDonell Central in non-conference action Thursday, falling 53-35.

The Macks got out to a 16-2 lead to start the first half, but the Cardinals would outscore them 13-8 the rest of the way but would trail 24-15 at the halftime break. Prescott would cut the lead to 33-26 in the second half, but clutch shots by the Macks would keep the Cardinals at bay. Prescott falls to 0-2, and will play on Monday at Rice Lake.