The Hastings girls swimming and diving team wrapped up the fall sports season at Hastings High School with multiple top finishes at the class A state swimming and diving meet on championship Saturday.

Chloe Aarness was state runner-up after scoring a 424.3 in diving finals, while Greta Larson was able to get the Raiders two top-11 finishes after placing 11th overall with a 321.65 final score. In swimming, the Raiders had multiple events in the championship heat:

200 Medley Relay – 6th – Emma Dehmlow, Maddy Ritter, Sofia Kovalenko, Lila Salzman

400 Freestyle Relay – 12th – Emma Dehmlow, Greta Larson, Lila Salzman, Sofia Kovalenko

200 Individual Medley – Sofia Kovalenko – 4th

100 Butterfly – Sofia Kovalenko – 4th

100 Backstroke – Emma Dehmlow – 11th

The Raiders graduate a stellar senior class of both swimmers and divers.

The Hastings girls hockey team put on a show for Girls Hockey Day in Hastings, taking down Morris/Benson Area 9-0. The Raiders put together four goals in the first period, with Annibelle Schriefer, Mackenzie Krauth, Stella Thurmes, and Krauth getting a second to lead 4-0 going into the second. Isabella Carlson scored on a power play, and Krauth would get the hat trick in the second period to lead 6-0 heading into the final third. Carlson scored her second goal, Thurmes got her second, and Adyson Ruiz found the back of the net for the first time to round out the scoring on the day. Madalyn McNamara get the goal clean on the night, making six saves. Hastings is now 2-1, and has a tough matchup with Eastview/Apple Valley/Burnsville on Friday.