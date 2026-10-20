Hastings High School Announces New Softball Coach

Hastings High School is excited to announce Alissa Johnson as the new Head Softball Coach.

An HHS graduate and former varsity shortstop, Johnson brings strong connections to Raiders Softball and extensive coaching experience. After competing in youth and club softball, she continued her playing career at the NCAA Division II level.

Johnson has coached five seasons with the Hastings Youth Athletic Association (HYAA), two seasons with the HHS junior varsity program, and currently serves as Head Coach of the Western WI Charge 15U National Club Team, where she also provides instruction for the 14U and 15U teams.

Alissa’s connections to Hastings, experience developing athletes at multiple levels, and passion for the game make her a great fit to lead Raiders Softball into the future.