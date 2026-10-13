Hastings High School Archery Coach Ryan Renneke Talks Middle School Expansion, Registration Still Open

The growing Hastings High School Archery Team is expanding even more, and adding the first ever Hastings Middle School Archery team to join the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP)! The Middle School Team will join the HHS Squad as well as the SEAS Team to make a formidable archery program in the city.

Hear from Hastings High School Archery Coach Ryan Renneke on the amazing acheivement and the growth of archery in Hastings below.