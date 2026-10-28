Hastings High School Performs First Concert of the School Year, Celebrates Mr. Stordalen, and Band Boosters Rollout Adopt-an-Instrument Campaign

The Hastings High School band held its first concert of the school year Thursday, Oct. 22. Band directors Emily Chandler and Jim Jacobsen directed the concert alongside student teacher Kristian Stordalen.

Stordalen’s time with the district has come to a close. During the concert, band students thanked Stordalen with a photo commemorating his experience in Hastings. Stordalen not only worked at the high school but also worked at the middle school alongside band director Emily Chandler. He says his passion for music education began with his own family.

“I have a lot of family who are band directors, music educators in general, and so I’ve grown up around music, have had a lifelong love of music, and wanted to inspire that lifelong love in other people, other students, and hope that they enjoy band and music in general as much as I do.”

Stordalen says his time in Hastings has been a rewarding experience, thanks to the support of staff and students throughout the district.

“It’s been really wonderful. I felt like day one I was welcomed into the community. Emily Chandler and Jim Jacobsen had a big part in that, but also just the staff and the students especially really sort of took me in and wanted to make me a better teacher. And I really appreciated that community aspect of Hastings.”

Stordalen is currently completing an elementary school placement at Dowling Elementary in Minneapolis. He expects to finish his studies at Luther College in December and begin looking for a teaching position in the spring.

The concert also gave KDWA an opportunity to speak with Hastings High School Band Director Jim Jacobsen about selecting music for the students and preparing them for their first performance of the year.

Jacobsen introduced each piece during the concert, sharing background about the compositions and the composers’ intentions. He says providing that context helps students and audiences connect with the music.

“Obviously, when we’re teaching music, that’s a goal, which is to teach, but also it’s art, you know. And so I think describing those things and what the composer was thinking about when they wrote the piece is really important to help bring that alive. So, yeah, that was fun. First concert of the year, so we want it to be positive and uplifting, and I think that’s important right now as well.”

And while each school year brings a different group of musicians, Jacobson says this year’s students have made a strong impression so far.

“Well, every group is different, you know. So you have to approach things differently and try and reach them in different ways, and we call that differentiation in education. But they’re very positive students. They have a wonderful work ethic, and it’s been a lot of fun to work with them so far this year.”

Along with celebrating the students and their music, the first concert of the season also highlighted efforts to make music education accessible to more students through a new fundraising campaign from the Hastings Band Boosters.

KDWA spoke with Jessica Bierbrauer about the nonprofit organization’s new “Adopt an Instrument” campaign, which aims to help provide students in grades five through 12 with access to high-quality band instruments.

“The Hastings Band Boosters are the nonprofit partner of the Hastings Bands for ISD 200, grades five through 12. We help support the band students in many different ways, but primarily this year our focus is going to be to make sure our students have access to the best instruments that we can provide for them—highest quality, durable, and best-maintained instruments. So we have a new campaign called Adopt an Instrument, and you can find it on our GiveMN.org page. So GiveMN.org, and then look up Hastings Band Boosters.”

Bierbrauer says the campaign currently features six instruments, with descriptions written by the band students themselves.

Bierbrauer pointed out the need for quality, school-owned instruments is significant, as the cost of purchasing or renting an instrument can become a barrier for some families.

“40 to 45 percent of our band students actually rely on school-owned instruments, and that might increase. As you can imagine, the finances of purchasing an instrument or sometimes renting an instrument can be a little bit of a stumbling block for kids. So we want to make sure that lots of great instruments are available.”

The campaign is expected to be an ongoing effort, helping the boosters continue to provide well-maintained instruments and give students more opportunities to participate in the arts.

Those interested in contributing can visit GiveMN.org and search for Hastings Band Boosters to learn more about the Adopt an Instrument campaign.

[Click the sound bite to listen to the report.]