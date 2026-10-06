Hastings Holiday Stores Transitioning to Circle K

Two Holiday convenience stores in Hastings are getting a new name and look.

Circle K says its locations on Vermillion Street and Point Douglas Drive will transition to the Circle K brand, with the work expected to be completed by mid-October.

The stores will remain open during the rebranding, which includes new exterior signs, fuel canopies, and interior graphics.

Customers will continue to have access to existing fuel discount programs through partners including Cub, Coborn’s, Luther Automotive, and Menards.

The Holiday Rewards program has ended, with Circle K’s Inner Circle rewards program taking its place. Circle K says registered members can receive a five-cent-per-gallon fuel discount on qualifying fill-ups through October 31st.

The company says the transition is part of a broader effort to bring its Minnesota and Upper Midwest stores under the Circle K name while maintaining the local service customers have come to expect from Holiday.