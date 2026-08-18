Hastings Infrastructure Work Continues Along 4th Street and Pleasant Drive

Construction is continuing on neighborhood infrastructure improvements in Hastings, with crews moving into the next phase of work along 4th Street and Pleasant Drive.

The city says paving of the trail along Pleasant Drive was completed last week, while watermain and sanitary sewer improvements continued along 4th Street.

Service improvements for individual properties also got underway.

For the week of August 17, crews are expected to complete the watermain and sanitary sewer work along 4th Street, while service improvements continue.

Final boulevard grading and cleanup along Pleasant Drive are also scheduled to begin.

The intersection of Pleasant Drive and 4th Street is now open to local residents only.

The city is reminding drivers not to park on streets under construction between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. We’ve been over this before, folks, but I’ll say it again: residents are also asked not to touch wooden stakes around the project site.

Questions or concerns can be directed to the Hastings Engineering Department at 651-480-2334.

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