Hastings: North Frontage Road To Temporarily Close For Water Treatment Plant Construction

North Frontage Road will be temporarily closed later this month as construction continues on the Central Water Treatment Plant in Hastings.

Both lanes will be closed and barricaded along about 350 feet in front of the construction site at 1290 North Frontage Road.

The closure is scheduled for Oct. 19-23 and Oct. 26-30. The road will reopen over the weekend between the two construction periods.

Access to Pleasant Ridge Townhomes will be maintained from the west, while businesses will remain accessible from the east. Signs will direct motorists and indicate the road is closed to through traffic.

The closures are necessary for water main installation, which will bring raw water into the plant and deliver treated water to the distribution system.

Once operational next spring, the Central Water Treatment Plant is expected to provide Hastings residents with PFAS-free drinking water.