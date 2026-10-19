Hastings: Oct. 19 Public Hearing for Highway 61 Reconstruction Project

A public hearing on the Highway 61 Reconstruction Project in Hastings is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 19, at 7 p.m. during the Hastings City Council meeting.

The meeting will take place at Hastings City Hall, with a virtual option available through Microsoft Teams. The hearing will give the public an opportunity to learn more about the proposed improvements.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the city of Hastings are partnering on a major improvement project along Highway 61, from just north of Third Street to south of 36th Street.

The project aims to improve safety, reduce traffic congestion and make the corridor more accessible for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists.

Plans call for reconstructing the highway with new concrete pavement, replacing the Todd Field wall and building full-size roundabouts at Highway 316 and 36th Street. A new traffic signal is also planned at the intersection of Highway 61 and 18th Street.

The project will add 6-foot-wide concrete sidewalks and pedestrian ramps on both sides of the highway, along with an 8-foot trail between Highway 316 and 36th Street.

Additional work includes accessibility improvements, updated drainage and upgrades to city utilities.

MnDOT and the city say the improvements are intended to create a safer, smoother roadway, improve traffic flow and better serve nearby businesses and the community while helping protect Todd Field from highway traffic.

Residents can find more information about the project and sign up for email updates on MnDOT’s Highway 61 Hastings project webpage.

The link is available with this report at KDWA.com.