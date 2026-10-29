Hastings Planning Commission Approves New Facility for Baker Foundation Studio

The Hastings Planning Commission has unanimously approved a site plan for a business, Baker Foundation Studio, relocating its headquarters and primary operations to 2631 Industrial Court.

The project includes renovating the existing building and constructing a new, nearly 7,700-square-foot structure for vehicle storage and shop operations. Plans also call for expanded parking, landscaping, and above-ground fuel storage.

Commissioners asked questions about parking, drainage, fuel storage, and efforts to preserve mature trees on the property. The revised site plan was designed to reduce tree removal and keep the area of disturbance below one acre.

The commission approved the plan subject to eight conditions outlined in the city staff report. The proposal now moves to the Hastings City Council, with consideration scheduled for Monday, Nov. 2.

Meanwhile, commissioners received an update on a proposed 40-unit housing development from the Dakota County Community Development Agency. The project would be located at the former KDWA transmitter site between East 31st Street and Red Wing Boulevard, with Planning Commission review scheduled for Nov. 9.

Commissioners also discussed upcoming zoning ordinance and design standard changes, asking city staff for more advance notice so they have adequate time to review the documents.

That’s the latest from the Hastings Planning Commission, following its Oct. 26 meeting.

[Click the soundbite to listen to the report.]