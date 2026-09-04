Hastings Police Investigate Viral “Cat in the Hat” Video, Say No Credible Threat Identified

A follow-up to yesterday’s report about a disturbing AI-generated “Cat in the Hat” video that referenced Hastings High School.

In a Raider Update, Superintendent Dr. Kristine Wehrkamp explained that the district is aware of an AI-generated TikTok video referencing Hastings High School that includes unsettling audio.

The district says the trend has affected schools and students in communities across the country, with social media posts appearing on platforms such as TikTok and Snapchat.

Much of the content is AI-generated or digitally altered, and some posts have referenced specific schools, communities, and individual students.

KDWA reached out to Hastings Police Chief Kyle Linscheid for insight into how the Hastings Police Department responds to the unsettling “Cat in the Hat” video that referenced Hastings High School.

Chief Linscheid says the Hastings Police Department is aware of the trend, which has been circulating in the U.S. and abroad.

Linscheid says staff are investigating and will continue to monitor the situation.

While the video references violence, Linscheid pointed out that they have no information at this time indicating it is a credible threat.

The chief says the video appears to be a hoax, but police are taking the matter seriously.

He also advised that anyone who receives or sees a disturbing social media video is encouraged to call 9-1-1 to speak with an officer. Younger people are also encouraged to talk with a trusted adult.

Police are asking people not to continue circulating unverified information.

Anonymous tips can also be sent to Hastings Police through Tip 411. Text the keyword “HASTINGS,” followed by your message, to 847411.

Additional LINK

[Click the soundbite to listen to the report.]