Hastings Public Schools Warns Families About Disturbing AI-Generated “Cat in the Hat” Social Media Content

Hastings Public Schools is warning families about a disturbing social media trend involving AI-generated “Cat in the Hat” content.

On September 2, a Raider Update was emailed alerting families about a social media trend involving disturbing and, in some cases, threatening “Cat in the Hat” content.

The district says the trend has affected schools and students in communities across the country, with social media posts appearing on platforms including TikTok and Snapchat, and that much of the content is AI-generated or digitally altered, and some posts have referenced specific schools, communities, and individual students.

The district explained it is aware of an AI-generated TikTok video referencing Hastings High School that includes unsettling audio.

In the Raider Update, Superintendent Dr. Kristine Wehrkamp Herman says the Hastings Police Department is aware of both the broader trend and the specific post.

But she emphasizes, “At this time, there is no information indicating a credible threat to Hastings High School, our students, or staff.”

The district is encouraging parents to talk with their children about what to do if they encounter concerning content online.

Students are being told not to respond to, engage with, or repost threatening or disturbing posts.

The district also recommends saving evidence, such as a screenshot, when it is safe to do so, and immediately telling a trusted adult—including a parent, teacher, counselor, or school administrator.

Any immediate threat or safety concern should be reported to law enforcement.

Dr. Wehrkamp Herman also warns that even content intended as a joke can have serious consequences.

The superintendent says such posts “can cause fear, disrupt schools, and require significant resources from schools and law enforcement to investigate.”

The district says it will continue to monitor the situation and notify families if there are any significant developments.

[Click the soundbite to listen to the report.]