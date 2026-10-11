Hastings Raiders Marching Band Caps Historic Season with Second-Place State Finish

What a way to end a spectacular season! The Hastings Raiders Marching Band celebrated a major victory after an outstanding performance at the State Marching Band Competition on Oct. 10 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Raiders took second place in the state in Class Double-A. Hastings also earned top honors for outstanding winds and outstanding percussion.

In an incredible first for the Raiders, the band swept the winds and percussion awards at every competition this season. That’s a remarkable achievement and a testament to the talent and dedication of these outstanding students.

The state competition also served as the grand finale for this year’s show, “The Warriors Code,” capping a season filled with hard work, memorable performances, and plenty of Raider pride.

A round of applause goes to the band’s and color guard’s dedicated directors and crews, including Emily Chandler, Tom Wentzler, Josh Wahlstrom, Jake Bohlken, Jocelyn Bronsdon, Zack Anderson, and Hannah Steele. Their many hours of preparation, coaching, and commitment helped these students reach new heights of excellence.

Congratulations to the Hastings Raiders Marching Band on an unforgettable season, an impressive second-place finish, and a historic sweep of winds and percussion awards.

The Raiders have plenty to celebrate—and they’ve certainly given Hastings something to cheer about!