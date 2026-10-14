Hastings Residents Invited to Meet GOP Candidates at Tonight’s Meet-and-Greet

Residents in the Hastings area will have an opportunity to meet local and statewide candidates tonight, Wednesday, October 14th.

A GOP candidate meet-and-greet is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Confluence Hotel, located at 200 Second Street West in Hastings.

Minnesota state candidates expected to attend include Lisa Demuth, who is running for governor; Michele Tafoya, a candidate for U.S. Senate; Tom Dippel, running for District 41 State Senate; William Beck, a District 41B candidate for State Representative; and Wayne Johnson, running for District 41A State Representative.

The event is hosted by Margaret and Terry Flower, along with Pat and Mary Reagan. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from candidates, ask questions, and learn more about their visions for Minnesota.

Looking ahead, District 41 B candidates William Beck and Jen Fox will be at the Hastings Halloween Candy Crawl. Make sure to stop and say ‘hello.’

Meanwhile, the Hastings Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with other organizations, hosted candidate forums aimed at informing and engaging the public.

For those who missed the live forum at Hastings City Hall featuring the candidates for Minnesota Senate District 41 and House District 41-B, a recording is available through Hastings Community Television on YouTube, or a link can be found in this report on KDWA.com.