Hastings Roundtable Brings Community Together to Discuss PFAS Contamination and Clean Drinking Water

In Hastings on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at St. Luke’s Church, there was a roundtable discussion that brought together District 41 Sen. Judy Seeberger and Dana and Michael Strande to talk about PFAS contamination, Amara’s Law, and the ongoing work to protect Minnesota’s drinking water. PFAS and PFOA contamination has been an ongoing issue in the East Metro for decades.

Amara’s Law is named after the Strandes’ daughter, Amara, who became an advocate for stronger protections against so-called forever chemicals before her death from a rare form of cancer.

Dana Strande says Amara cared deeply about her community and believed more could be done to prevent other families from experiencing what hers had gone through.

“Amara cared deeply about her community, and she saw that we could be working toward solutions. And what is costing our community far outweighs just the cleanup effort of the chemical itself. It’s people who aren’t working because they’re taking care of sick family members. It’s people who aren’t volunteering in the community because they’re not healthy enough to volunteer in that community. There are all sorts of ways that our communities are paying for this problem, and she really believed that 3M has a bunch of brilliant people, and they should be able to solve this. “And, like I said, she challenged them to take this time to shine and make it happen. And I think for those industries that keep saying it’s too hard, she would say, ‘Try having cancer. Try being 15 years old and having cancer. Then I’ll talk to you about what’s hard.’”

Strande says her daughter’s determination continues to inspire her, and she hopes Amara’s story encourages other young people to speak up.

“I just have to say, like, I’m her mother, and I was deeply inspired by her. I don’t know where all that came from. It came from somewhere deep inside who she was and what she believed was right for people and what she believed was right for her community. “And I would hope that more young people realize that they have power in their voice and that there’s a lot to be said about mentoring our young people and allowing them to be in halls of policymaking, to be in places where decisions are being made not just about their future but about their present, and that these young people are leaders today if we would stop and listen.”

Amara’s advocacy helped inspire Amara’s Law, passed in 2023. The law restricts intentionally added PFAS in a growing number of consumer products, with additional restrictions being phased in through 2032.

PFAS stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. These chemicals have been used in products ranging from cookware and clothing to firefighting foam. Many of these chemicals persist in the environment for years and can contaminate groundwater and, ultimately, our drinking water.

While Amara’s Law aims to prevent more PFAS from entering the environment, Hastings is working to address contamination that’s already here.

The city is building three water treatment plants at an estimated cost of nearly $70 million. State funding and money from a previous settlement with 3M are helping pay for the project, but additional funding is still needed.

The central water treatment plant is expected to begin operating in January, with final completion planned for May 2027. The central facility will treat water from three municipal wells to remove PFAS. The eastern and western water treatment facilities will break ground at staggered dates in 2027.

In 2018, 3M agreed to an $850 million settlement with Minnesota over PFAS contamination in the East Metro. The money has helped fund drinking water treatment and environmental cleanup, but communities are now seeing those funds run out before all the work is done.

Hastings was not included in the original settlement.

During the roundtable, Mayor Mary Fasbender told residents the city had to establish a direct connection between its contaminated water and 3M’s operations to qualify for settlement funding. The city says testing linked a chemical found in one of its wells, Well No. 5, to 3M’s Cottage Grove site.

The city of Hastings received $12 million from 3M’s $850 million settlement.

During the roundtable, an audience member asked whether 3M is anticipated to provide more money once the original runs out.

Sen. Seeberger said communities are looking to a separate provision known as a consent decree, which could require 3M to cover additional cleanup costs. But she expects the company to fight further payments, potentially leaving cities to pursue additional compensation through the courts.

Seeberger pointed out that the city of Hastings is pursuing its own lawsuit against 3M over PFAS contamination and the cost of treating its drinking water.

The city of Hastings filed a lawsuit against 3M on Aug. 26, 2026, seeking to hold the company responsible for PFOA contamination in the city’s drinking water. The lawsuit seeks additional compensation as Hastings works to complete its water treatment system and manage the ongoing costs of providing clean drinking water to its residents.

Seeberger says the fight against PFAS extends well beyond Hastings. She says Minnesota has made progress through legislation and cleanup efforts, but the work is far from finished.

“Well, first of all, I’m really proud of the work that we have done to address PFAS in our environment. My district has PFAS contamination from the southern tip to the northern tip, including my home in Afton. My own well is contaminated, so it’s personal to me. “Enacting Amara’s Law, which is the strictest ban on PFAS in consumer products in the world, is a great place to start, and it’s a model for the rest of the country. It’s a model for other countries in the world, and it shows the companies that we can exist in a world without PFAS. But that’s the first part of the equation. The second half is cleaning it up, and I’ve always said the taxpayers should never be on the hook for contamination that was caused by a corporation. “I’m glad the city of Hastings is suing 3M. I’m glad I was able to get them $17.4 million to help with the construction of the treatment plant, and I’m going to continue to fight for the city of Hastings so that the cost of these treatment plants, of cleaning up this mess, doesn’t fall to the taxpayers.”

For Hastings, the work ahead includes securing the funding needed to finish its treatment plants and maintain them over the long term.

And while Amara’s Law is designed to prevent further PFAS pollution, cleaning up what’s already in the environment will require continued investment and efforts to hold polluters accountable.