Hastings School Board Reviews Literacy Progress, Honors PTAs, and Hears Public Comment on Proposed Policy 505

A recap of the ISD 200 Oct. 21 regular school board meeting.

The meeting opened with recognition of parent-teacher organizations at Pinecrest, McAuliffe, and Kennedy elementary schools, as well as the middle school.

Principals highlighted how these PTA groups support field trips, family engagement, school events, staff appreciation, and back-to-school picnics; for example, drew more than 600 people.

“That community engagement, I think the last one of the work sessions, one of the things that we highlighted at the elementary level was the engagement that we had at our back-to-school picnic, and we had 600-plus people there. It’s the countless hours that they do outside of just the PTC, PTA, or PTO meetings that we have at each of our sites to make sure that everybody does feel welcome and engaged.” — Matthew Esterby, McAuliffe principal

Principals and board members thanked the volunteers for their contributions and encouraged more families to get involved.

Five community members spoke during public comment. Four addressed proposed revisions to Policy 505, which governs the distribution, posting, and display of materials on school district property.

Lisa Hedin, a district resident and substitute employee, urged board members to ensure their decisions align with the district’s strategic plan.

“Please, align the work that you are doing with your talk and with your seminal document of the strategic plan. Please be in alignment to support all students.”

Hedin expressed concern that the proposed policy could affect inclusive displays and the recognition of heritage and history months.

Teacher and parent Katie Nye and Reverend Dr. Jules Erickson also spoke against the proposed changes. They raised concerns about student belonging, classroom expression, restrictions on personal items, and potential administrative and legal implications.

The fifth speaker, a parent, Nathan Neilitz, thanked the board for providing an opportunity for public comment and praised its work on other policies and the district’s data dashboard.

“In regards to community engagement, thanks for everyone showing up. Become involved. Students show that community engagement ends up with higher test scores, faster literacy, higher graduation rates, and better math scores. For the community, it’s great you’re all here, but at the last community event, it was just me and Lisa Hedin. I don’t know where you were, but you weren’t there. So, if you’re complaining, show up next time.”

Nathan encouraged residents to attend school events, use the district’s data dashboard to research issues, contact school board candidates, and participate in the PTA.

For the meeting, Policy 505 was scheduled for a third reading but was not adopted at the meeting.

The proposed policy, titled Distribution, Posting, and Display of Materials on School District Property, is intended to establish standards for materials displayed on district property and at school-sponsored activities. According to the draft, those standards are meant to ensure materials are appropriate, support educational objectives, and maintain a safe, orderly, and inclusive learning environment.

The draft also recognizes the constitutional expression rights of students and employees while affirming the district’s authority to regulate the use of school property and prevent displays or materials from interfering with educational activities or the rights of others.

The policy committee reported that the proposed revisions had been sent to the district’s legal team for review. Committee members plan to discuss the recommendations at their next meeting before bringing the policy back to the full board for a work session in November or December.

ISD 200 school board member Jessica Dressley said the goal is to return the policy to the board for possible adoption by the end of the year.

Teachers and reading interventionists outlined how the district identifies and supports students who need additional help with reading.

The presentation covered four key areas of reading instruction: phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, and comprehension. Educators explained how assessments help identify students’ needs and how ongoing progress monitoring allows staff to adjust instruction.

Staff also discussed the benefits of expanding full-time reading intervention staffing at Kennedy and McAuliffe elementary schools. Additional staffing would provide more opportunities for collaboration, data review, and targeted student support.

“Pinecrest for the last couple of years has had two full-time teachers. Kennedy and McAuliffe had 1.5, and then aides filling in to help us reach more students. One thing I’ve noticed is that we’ve found ways to still, I feel like, meet the needs of the students that need to be met with. So, because we have somebody else who is a teacher full time, that helps.” — Katie Nye, elementary teacher

Educators reported encouraging data trends among students who received early phonics instruction. They also emphasized the importance of coordinating classroom instruction with targeted reading interventions.

The board approved a resolution accepting more than $54,000 in donations received during September and thanked community members and organizations for their generosity.

The board also approved new questions for the School Perception Survey, which gathers feedback from students, parents, and school staff. The surveys have been moved to November to coincide with a staff development day and encourage greater participation.

The next ISD 200 regular school board meeting is scheduled for Nov. 18 at 6 p.m. in the middle school media center.

These meeting are open to the public.