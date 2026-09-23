Hastings School Board to Consider Block Schedule, Referendum Survey and City Request for Ice Arena Improvements

Today is September 23, and that means at 6p.m. tonight, the ISD 200 school board will hold a regular meeting in the Hastings Middle School Media Center. School board chair Carrie Tate offers a preview of the meeting’s agenda.

The Hastings School Board will meet Wednesday, September 23rd, at 6 p.m. in the Middle School Media Center.

First, we’ll be welcoming our two new student representatives to the board table. We have four student representatives, and our two juniors from last year enjoyed the experience so much that they decided to return. They’ll now serve as our senior representatives, and we’ll welcome two new juniors to join them.

In our Raider spotlight, we’ll be recognizing Austin Eliason, who was named the Minnesota Class AAA Assistant Tennis Coach of the Year, which is absolutely fantastic. Congratulations to him!

The board will receive a presentation about the possibility of moving to a block schedule at the high school. We’ll hear a presentation on a request from the city regarding capital improvements to the ice arena’s locker room roof, HVAC, and rink boards.

We’ll be discussing the future of the School Perception survey as well. The board decided to create an ad hoc committee to update the annual survey questions so that they better align with our strategic plan and district’s goals overall.

The board has discussed a possible referendum in the future and at this point will receive a presentation and consider approval of a survey company to understand where our voters stand on this topic.

Another highlight is a recommendation regarding a new investment strategy for some of the district’s funds. There’s much more on the agenda, and I encourage everyone to tune in.

As a reminder, all of our regular meetings are televised and recorded.