Hastings School District Policy Committee Reviews Policy 505

A proposed policy in Hastings Public Schools is raising questions about what students see on classroom walls, how schools represent their students, and where to draw the line between free expression and the district’s educational mission.

Policy 505, which covers the distribution, posting, and display of materials on school district property, was brought before the ISD 200 School Board for a third reading Wednesday, Oct. 21. The following day, the district’s policy committee met to discuss the proposal further, with administrators raising questions about how the policy would work in practice.

But before diving into the discussion, what exactly does Policy 505 say?

According to the proposed policy, its purpose is to protect the free speech rights of students and employees while preserving the district’s educational mission.

The policy establishes standards for materials distributed, posted, or displayed on school property and at school-sponsored activities. The stated goal is to ensure those materials are appropriate, support the district’s educational objectives, and maintain a safe and inclusive learning environment.

The proposal also recognizes that students and employees have constitutional rights to express themselves. At the same time, it says the district has the authority and responsibility to regulate the use of school property and prevent materials from interfering with educational activities or the rights of others.

It’s how those standards would be interpreted and applied that has become a central point of discussion.

KDWA attended both the school board and the policy committee meeting.

During Thursday’s policy committee meeting, Director of Teaching and Learning Andrew Hodges questioned whether the proposed policy was addressing a current issue or preparing for a potential one in the future.

“I guess what I’m hearing is we currently don’t have an issue, so we’re creating a policy in search of an issue for the future. But I always love proactiveness, but I just don’t know if our efforts at proactiveness are going to get to what the intent is.”

Board member Carrie Tate offered perspective, saying the discussion goes beyond classroom decorations. She pointed out that parental trust is built through many aspects of a student’s school experience, including curriculum, how students are treated, and how the district responds to bullying and harassment.

Tate also referenced “We Believe” displays that had previously appeared in classrooms, saying the statements did not necessarily reflect universal beliefs. She pointed out that what students see in school can play a role in how families view the district and what their children are exposed to each day.

“I think the other end, and this goes again, goes back to my statement on trust. It’s how can we make sure that we continue to have parental trust in what their kids are exposed to every single day. It comes down to the curriculum. It comes down to what’s on the walls. It comes to how they’re treated. It comes to how we’re following up on bullying and harassment. All the things, right? Everything is a piece of that.”

For Pinecrest Elementary Principal Paul Bakker, the concern comes down to clarity.

“There’s a lot of things it feels like in this policy that are interpreted by the individual, and I think when we talk about other policies, we’re really trying to bring that clarity and that’s really what our intent today is. Another part was discussed about we already have the approval process in there.”

Bakker says it is important to understand exactly what they are expected to approve.

Community member Lisa Hedin, who attended both meetings, says she is concerned about what the proposed restrictions could mean for students and staff.

Hedin believes displays recognizing different backgrounds, identities, and cultural observances help students feel seen and supported. She worries that limiting those displays could affect the school environment beyond what appears on the walls.

“If we can’t celebrate our students, if we can’t celebrate our staff, I think that impacts the learning environment, and I think that’s going to impact academic outcome and safety and well-being.”

Hedin said the discussion at Thursday’s policy committee meeting gave her more hope that the district would take those concerns to heart.

But while concerns remain about the potential impact of the proposal, school board member and policy committee chair Jessica Dressley says the review has a history of its own.

Dressley told KDWA the district began working on a separate wall-hanging policy in 2023, following a lawsuit involving the Lakeville School District. That case involved allegations of unconstitutional viewpoint discrimination over which political messages could be displayed in classrooms.

“After crafting a wall-hanging policy, we sent it to legal for review, and then we invited the principals to provide input at our community meeting. At the end of that meeting, the committee’s recommendation was that we didn’t need a standalone wall hanging policy; that we would include it. We would include the language for wall hangings and posting language inside of our current policy 505.”

The revised policy then went through further review by district administrators and legal counsel before moving through the school board’s reading process.

“Then in August, the policy committee it was up for review. We had building principals and other district administrators review policy 505 with the added language, and the committee brought the recommendation forward for first reading to the board in August, and then in September we brought it forward for second reading, and then we thought we better send it back to legal just to make sure that we’re not missing anything before it goes through for a third reading and adoption. So, we had sent that, actually, three almost four weeks ago to legal for review.”

But as the language was reviewed, questions came up about how the policy would be interpreted and who would ultimately be responsible for making those decisions.

KDWA asked Dressley what revisions or stronger language had been suggested during the review.

“So, some of the concern was subjectivity of viewpoint-neutral, and that being the responsibilities of our principals, because that’s how it’s kind of written. It’s written in a way to state that the principals would have to sign-off or approval on stuff that’s not curriculum related or tied into our educational goals or missions at the district.”

In other words, one of the concerns was how principals would determine whether classroom displays align with the district’s educational goals, for example, when those materials are not part of the curriculum.

Dressley says the broader intent of the policy is to establish reasonable standards for classroom displays, keep instructional spaces focused on teaching and learning, and ensure school environments remain welcoming to students with different political and religious beliefs.

“The whole premise of this was the policy provides a reasonable standard for the distribution, posting, and displaying of materials on the walls of the classrooms and inside district buildings. It establishes that instructional spaces should be utilized to enhance and expand and support teaching and learning, and it creates a framework for classroom spaces to remain focused on the content being taught. It also signals to that ISD 200 is safe, respectful, and welcoming environment for all students, regardless of their political, religious beliefs.”

Dressley also noted that the district follows a documented policy review cycle, which she said is available to the public.

About policy review, Hastings Superintendent Dr. Kristine Wehrkemp Herman says reviewing policies is a routine part of district operations. Some policies must be reviewed annually, while others follow a three-year review cycle.

She explained that the district brings in administrators and staff members who will be affected by a policy, depending on their responsibilities and the subject being discussed.

With Policy 505, Dr. Wehrkemp Herman says the conversation has provided an opportunity for board members and administrators to hear different perspectives, consider how the language could be interpreted, and its potential effects.

“Yeah, I just think it was a good conversation to have. It’s now about processing. You know, people have differing opinions and different perspectives, and we need to hear those differing perspectives. We need to hear from the people that are required to implement things and how things can impact them. And we need to talk about how language can have unintended consequences, and we just have to talk through it. And it’s okay to have those differing perspectives. And I really appreciated everyone at the table yesterday because everyone was willing to hear, listen, and be open and, most importantly, respectful. And so, we just have to work through the process right now. We just need to do some processing and thinking about everything that was said and come back to thinking about what our next steps, what’s our best next way to proceed. And the and it’s a board committee, so those board members, along with myself, will sit down and talk about, “Okay, how do we best approach this for next steps?” First, we kind of ended with “Let’s just process, let’s just think for a minute,” and we can then, you know, and we’ll bring it back to another meeting. Of course, could be a couple of more meetings, and that’s okay. It’s better to slow down and do the right thing than to move too fast and again have those unintended consequences that cause us trouble.”

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