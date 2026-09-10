Hastings Soccer Splits Doubleheader, Prescott Girls Golf Second at MBC Meet 5

The Hastings girls and boys soccer squads took on Burnsville in a non-conference doubleheader Tuesday evening as heard live on KDWA, the girls winning 11-0 and the boys falling 4-2.

The girls jumped out in front early and never looked back, with Sienna Sanchez dominating with two goals not even seven minutes in to take a 2-0 lead, followed by a Claire Montgomery goal, and Sanchez found another in the first 14 minutes as the Raiders led 4-0. Verona Hemsted scored to build a 5-0 lead, then after an extended break Sanchez came back into the game to score twice more as the Raiders led 7-0 at the break. Sitting the starters in the second half didn’t slow down the momentum, as Claire Montgomery scored again, with Summer Dierson, Miriam Garofolo, and Amaya Butler all found the back of the net to get to the final tally.

The Raiders boys got a goal early from Caden Pollox to lead 1-0 with 22 minutes left in the first half, and that lead held until 16 minutes to go when Burnsville scored twice in less than three minutes to lead 2-1 going into the break. Burnsville added to the lead twice in the second half to lead 4-1, and multiple chances for the Raiders only amounted to one goal from Parker Geib.

The girls are now 2-2, the boys are 0-4, and both teams will take on Tartan Tomorrow.

The Prescott girls golf team came in second place in the fifth Middle Border Conference meet of the season, shooting a team score of 181. The Cardinals had three top six finishes, with Macy Reiter earning meet medalist honors with a 40, Lily Vesperman was 4th with a 43, and Layla Salay was 6th with a 46, while Claire Salay was 20th with a 52. Prescott doesn’t have long to wait before hitting the links, traveling to the Brookfield Central University Ridge Invite today.