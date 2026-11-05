Hastings Student Leads Eagle Scout Project to Replace High School Soccer Shed

A Hastings High School student is putting his leadership skills to work on a project that will benefit his soccer teammates and the community.

Logan Luskey, a member of Hastings Boy Scout Troop 503, is replacing the aging soccer equipment shed behind the high school as part of his Eagle Scout project.

It was a cool, overcast morning when KDWA caught up with Luskey and his friends on Oct. 31 as they were in the process of demolition. The old blue soccer shed near the high school soccer fields has seen better days. The wooden structure is being replaced with a larger, more durable building. For Hastings High School varsity soccer player Logan Luskey, the project is an opportunity to give back to a program he is a part of.

“I wanted to do this. One, the shed was falling apart and was not in good condition, and I’m on the Hastings High School varsity soccer team. So I thought if I’m going to do something it can help me and the community at the same time.”

The original shed measured 10 by 10 feet. The new structure will measure 12 by 16 feet and feature metal siding instead of wood. Luskey says the project will cost $4,000, which he raised through donations from businesses and community members.

“I had to go to a couple different people in town and out of town, just kind of asking, ‘Hey, would you be willing to supply donations with either monetary donations or just buying the supplies?'”

With funding secured, construction is underway. Friends volunteered to help Luskey out with the project. The young men have been working to level the area and prepare the base, with the remaining materials and construction planned for this weekend, Nov. 7 and 8. But the project is more than just building a new shed. Luskey says his experience in Scouts has helped prepare him to lead the effort. He credits leadership training through Northern Youth Leadership Training, also known as Gray Wolf, with teaching him valuable skills.

“I think with scouts, I’ve learned a lot of leadership. I’ve even gone to this NYLT training. It’s Northern Youth Leadership Training called Gray Wolf, and it’s an amazing opportunity to be able to hang out with new people, learn social skills, fundraising, project management, time management, and overall just a great community to be a part of.”

Luskey is a member of Hastings Boy Scout Troop 503. He says participating in another troop member’s Eagle Scout project also helped him understand the leadership involved in completing his own project.

For Logan Luskey, the finished shed will be a lasting contribution to a soccer program that has been part of his high school experience.

Now that is some good news.

Reporting for KDWA, I’m Kristi Myre.

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