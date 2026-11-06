Hastings to Honor Veterans With Nov. 8 Concert by River Valley Band, VFW and American Legion Dinner

Hastings will get an early start on Veterans Day observances Sunday, Nov. 8, with two community events honoring the men and women who have served our country.

The day will begin with the River Valley Band’s Veterans Day concert at Hastings Middle School, followed by the annual VFW and American Legion Veterans Day dinner at the Hastings Public House.

Both events are open to the public, giving community members an opportunity to come together, show their appreciation, and honor those who have served our country and continue to serve our communities.

First, the River Valley Band will present its annual Veterans Day concert Sunday, Nov. 8, at Hastings Middle School.

The concert runs from 1 to 2:15 p.m.

Mark Gelhar, VFW commander for Post 1210, says the concert is part of a full day of opportunities for the community to recognize and honor veterans.

“Veterans Day dinner this year will be held on Sunday, November 8. Historically, it has been on Veterans Day, but we have a great community in Hastings, and veterans can literally have breakfast, lunch, and dinner free by visiting various restaurants in our community. So we decided, for several reasons, to go with Sunday, November 8. We are tying in with the Veterans Day concert that the River Valley Band puts on at the middle school, so that will start at 1 pm, goes till 2:15 pm. After that, people will have a little time. 4 o’clock will start with social hour at the Hastings Public House for the Veterans Day dinner.”

Following the concert, the VFW and American Legion will host their annual Veterans Day dinner at the Hastings Public House.

VFW member Jim Murtaugh says the dinner is an opportunity to bring veterans together and thank those who are serving our country.

The event begins with a social hour from 4 to 5 p.m., followed by dinner from 5 to 6 p.m., and a short program afterward.

Murtaugh says the decision to hold the dinner on Sunday, Nov. 8, also allows veterans and community members to take part in other Veterans Day activities around Hastings.

He says it’s important that those who have served are never forgotten.

“It’s a way to thank each and every person who has taken time out of their lives, raised their hand, and said they would defend this country, the Constitution, and all that. We don’t want them forgotten. Memorial Day covers those who have passed. We were honoring the people that are still present, that are serving yet, and especially the women. They don’t get all the credit that they deserve.”

The dinner is open to the public. Tickets are $20, and those interested in attending can contact Jim Murtaugh at 651-442-0348 or stop by the KDWA station to purchase a ticket.

Again, the River Valley Band Veterans Day concert begins at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at Hastings Middle School, followed by the VFW and American Legion dinner at 4 p.m. at the Hastings Public House.

And here at KDWA, we offer our gratitude to the men and women who are serving our country.

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