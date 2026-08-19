Hastings Track and Field Assistant Coach Austin Eliason Honored as AAA Assistant Coach of the Year

The Minnesota State Track and Field Coaches Association announced their annual awards at their banquet earlier this summer, and Hastings assistant Coach Austin Eliason was honored as the AAA Assistant Coach of the Year!

According to the Minnesota State Track and Field Coaches Association, assistant coaches can play a vital role on a team and often spend as much time or more in direct contact with athletes and actual face-to-face coaching. A long-term assistant coach can also be a stabilizing backbone to a program when head coaches may come and go. The Minnesota State Coaches Association has decided that the recognition of these pivotal coaches should be recognized and an award has been created to do so. The Assistant Coach Distinguished Service Award recognizes assistant coaches who have coached for 20 or more years and have had a major impact on a program or sport.

Mark Haesly of Hastings was also awarded the honor in 2019.

*photo from MN State Track and Field Coaches Association Facebook page