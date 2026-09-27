Hastings Voters to Hear From Local Candidates at Sept. 30 Forum

A candidate forum is scheduled for Wednesday, September 30th, at Hastings City Hall, giving voters an opportunity to hear from candidates running for local and state offices ahead of the November 3 election.

The Hastings Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the American Association of University Women and Hastings Community Television, is hosting the event.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for a candidate meet and greet. Candidates for Dakota County Commissioner District 1, Hastings Mayor, and at-large city council seats have been invited to participate.

The formal forum begins at 7 p.m. and will feature candidates running for Minnesota House District 41B and Minnesota Senate District 41.

For House District 41B, Republican William Beck and Democrat Jen Fox are scheduled to participate.

For Senate District 41, Republican Tom Dippel and Democrat Judy Seeberger are also scheduled to participate.

The forum will be held in the Hastings City Hall Chambers, located at 101 Fourth Street East.

The event is free and open to the public. The forum will stream live on YouTube through Hastings Community Television. The candidate meet and greet will run from 6pm to 6:45pm, followed by the formal forum at 7pm.