“He Was Here, He Existed, and He Mattered”: Bryson’s Legacy Lives On Through Derail Childhood Cancer

A Prescott family is turning heartbreak into a mission to help other families facing childhood cancer.

Lily and Sebastian McGrath created a nonprofit called Derail Childhood Cancer after their son Bryson was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer at just 2 1/2 years old.

Bryson loved trains, making people laugh and spending time with his older brother, Paxton. His mother says he had a personality that filled a room.

“He was so happy. He loved life. All he wanted to do was live. His favorites were trains. He loved Thomas the Train. We have just about every track piece you could ever imagine. He also had a really strong bond with his older brother. They loved to play video games together, like Minecraft, and they loved watching SpongeBob together. Bryson, he had the soul of a performer. He loved to entertain. He loved to make people laugh and be silly.”

On Dec. 5, 2022, Bryson was diagnosed with stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive cancer. His treatment included multiple surgeries, chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy. After initially completing treatment, Bryson relapsed.

The family was eventually told that there were no more treatment options and that he might have three months left. But Lily and her family weren’t ready to give up. They moved to San Diego to be closer to family and continued pursuing treatment.

Bryson lived another year and a half.

Lily says that time allowed them to focus on making memories and enjoying life together.

“I tell everybody ended up being the best year and a half of my life, which most people would think, “Okay, you were just told your kid’s dying from cancer. How is that the best year and a half of your life?” But it really is. It was the time when we truly, truly lived and did all the experiences we could possibly do and just made the most of our time. It was a good time. He wasn’t feeling sick that whole time. He was happy and healthy and energetic, and we were able to have so much fun, and I will never regret that.”

And sadly, Bryson passed away in September 2025.

Throughout their journey, Lily and her husband experienced firsthand the challenges families face after a childhood cancer diagnosis. While they were grateful for the organizations that provided financial assistance and other resources, they also discovered that help can be limited, and some families fall through the cracks.

That experience inspired them to create Derail Childhood Cancer. The nonprofit focuses on supporting families, funding research, and raising awareness. One of the programs is called Hope Express Packs.

“One of the things that we created is what we call our Hope Express Packs, and they are a backpack that is filled with everything you will need for those first few days. Most families, when their child is diagnosed with cancer, they come into the hospital through the emergency department. They’re not expecting to stay the night. They’re not expecting their child to be diagnosed with cancer. They’re not prepared. Their minds are elsewhere. So, these backpacks provide toiletries, phone chargers, nice towels (because hospital towels suck), activities, card games, some resources for them that we wish we would have had right in the beginning.”

Lily says the idea is to take away some of the everyday worries off parents’ shoulders so they can focus on their child.

“We knew that we could turn our pain into purpose by being the people we wish we had on that journey and by giving back to the cancer community and supporting these families. We want people to know that there is help out there. There’s people that care.”

The nonprofit is also working to make hospital stays a little brighter for young patients.

Its Birthday On Board program celebrates children with cancer who are hospitalized on their birthdays. The birthday crew decorates hospital rooms, brings gifts, games, and cake, and includes surprises for siblings.

Lily says siblings can often feel forgotten as families focus their attention on a child’s cancer treatment.

Another program in development will provide end-of-life and bereavement support for families. Lily is pursuing training as a death doula. The program will offer emotional support, help families understand what to expect, and provide memory-making keepsakes–including handprints, fingerprints, and recordings of a child’s voice.

Lily says these are things families may not think about.

“I mean, honestly, you do not think about, you know, making these memories with your child as they’re dying, and if you do think about these things, you don’t really have time to run to the store and get all these things. And so, if we can just provide that to the families, bring it to them, and sit there with them in that horrible, horrible situation, then that is what we want.”

Her experience has also changed the way she looks at communication between health care providers and parents. She says families need medical information explained in everyday language, especially when they’re trying to process a life-changing diagnosis.

She encourages parents to ask questions and seek second opinions. And when it comes to grief, Lily says it’s something that begins the moment a child is diagnosed with cancer. Even after a child tragically passes away, she says grief does not follow a timeline.

“Once you learn that your child has cancer, I think, I think once people learn of somebody having cancer, I think death is one of the very first thoughts because that’s what we hear of is people dying of cancer every day. And so you are grieving from the very moment. You’re grieving the life that you no longer have. You’re grieving the normalcy of everyday life. You’re grieving what your life could look like right now, and there’s so many ups and downs on the journey. It’s anticipatory grief of what could happen, and it’s also grief of everything that you have been through up until that point. And then after he passed away, I mean, I can’t. I can’t put it into words. There are no words for that. You know, when a child loses a parent, they’re an orphan. When a spouse loses their spouse, they’re a widow. But there is really no term for a parent who has lost a child. But I don’t think there. I don’t think you could give it a word because it is truly the worst pain anybody could feel. It’s so unnatural that it is almost impossible for your mind to wrap around it.”

More than a year after losing Bryson, she continues to share his story and talk about the little boy who brought so much joy to his family.

“He was magnetic. I mean, everybody was drawn to him. He, I know I’m his mom, so I sound biased, but he was gorgeous. I mean, he had the most beautiful goose, the biggest smile, and the best laugh, and I know that all sounds so cliche, but it truly was him. He was just sunshine in a bottle, and I just want people to know that he was here, he existed, and he mattered, and he still does.”

For Lily, keeping Bryson’s memory alive means making a difference for other families walking a similar path.

Derail Childhood Cancer is still growing and developing its programs. More information about the nonprofit, its services, and ways to get involved is available at derailcc.org.

You can find links mentioned in this report at KDWA.com.

Reporting for KDWA. I’m Kristi Myre.

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