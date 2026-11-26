It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Hastings!

The 14th annual Holiday Hoopla and Small Business Saturday returns this Saturday, Nov. 28, bringing a full day of holiday activities, family fun, and a chance to shop local.

KDWA recently caught up with Hastings Downtown Business Association President Tatia Nelson to talk about what folks can look forward to this year.

Nelson says there’s something for just about everyone, with activities happening throughout downtown.

“We are doing a lot of fun things this coming Saturday. We are doing breakfast with Santa at Lock and Dam Eatery. There’s a craft and vendor fair at the American Legion. There’s Santa photos. There’s Who Hair at the Beauty School, hot cocoa, cookie decorating, gourmet s’mores in Oliver’s Grove, along with horse and wagon rides, and tons of other things happening.”

The fun gets underway at 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning with Breakfast with Santa at Lock and Dam Eatery. Reservations are required. Throughout the morning and afternoon, families can also enjoy Santa photos, craft fairs, cookie decorating, horse and wagon rides, holiday music, and plenty of sugary treats.

And if you’re looking for a little holiday mischief, don’t miss Who Hair and face painting at Hastings Beauty School from noon to 3 p.m. You can even follow that up with a photo with the Grinch at The Studio Downtown from 2 to 4 p.m.

Nelson says that’s one of the highlights she looks forward to every year.

“I would probably say that, you know, the Who Hair is always fun. I don’t necessarily do it myself, but it’s always fun to just see adults and children doing it. And then we also, just to go along with it, we do photos with the Grinch at the Studio Downtown between two and four. So you can get your Who Hair done, and then you can go down and get your photo taken with the Grinch, which is kind of probably my favorite.”

The best part? Most of the activities are free. Nelson says the Downtown Business Association works hard to keep expenses down so families can enjoy the day.

“Everything else is free. The Santa photos, the breakfast with Santa, and the paint and glaze ceramic ornaments, and then also hot cocoa are really the only events that have a cost to them. Some are small, some are a little larger.”

Nelson also credits the local businesses and sponsors who help make events like this possible. The Hastings Downtown Business Association is made up of local business owners who volunteer their time to organize activities and bring people downtown throughout the year.

“It’s a group of business owners, including myself, who basically does all of the events downtown. We take time out of our busy schedules and put a lot of these events on, and we try and keep them as free as possible due to amazing sponsors that support it.”

As the day winds down, the holiday spirit continues with performances by elementary school choirs and the Spiral Singers at the Pavilion beginning at 4:45 p.m.

Downtown lighting follows at 5:15 p.m., with the community tree lighting at Hastings City Hall at 5:30 p.m.

“We light up the downtown at 5:15, and then a lot of people walk up to the tree lighting, and that kind of completes the day of events that happen all day that are just loads of fun and get you in the spirit of the holiday season.”

The 14th annual Holiday Hoopla and Small Business Saturday takes place Saturday, Nov. 28, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in downtown Hastings.

For a complete schedule of activities, visit the Hastings Downtown Business Association’s event information online at hastingsdba.com.

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