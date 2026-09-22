Infant Son Isaac John Herbranson

Isaac John Herbranson, beloved infant son of Cassandra and Jordon Herbranson, passed peacefully in the arms of family on September 18, 2026. He was born the same date. Though his time with us was brief, Isaac was deeply loved and cherished from the very beginning.

Isaac is survived by his parents, Cassandra and Jordon Herbranson; his maternal grandparents, Michelle and Gary Meyer; his paternal grandmother, Melissa Herbranson; and his extended family, who will carry his memory in their hearts always.

We prayed for a baby, and God brought us an angel, safe in the arms of Jesus.

Isaac will be forever loved, forever remembered, and forever a part of his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2026, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 106 West Main Street, Vermillion, MN 55085. Visitation will be held at the church from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. Burial will follow Mass at the parish cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Missing GRACE Foundation in Isaac’s name.