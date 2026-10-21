ISD 200 Chairperson Tate Previews Oct. 21 School Board Meeting Agenda

A regular ISD 200 school board meeting will take place Wednesday, Oct. 21, at 5 p.m. at the Hastings Middle School Media Center. KDWA connected with ISD 200 Chairperson Carrie Tate for a preview of the meeting’s agenda.

“On Wednesday, Oct. 21, the Hastings School Board will meet at 5 p.m. in the Middle School Media Center. We have several interesting items on the agenda that I’d like to highlight. First, we’ll hear from our student school board representatives as they give their first reports of the school year. We’ll also have another Impact Teacher feature. This is a new initiative designed to highlight the great things happening in our classrooms. And this month’s feature focuses on elementary reading intervention, including how reading is taught, how student progress is measured, and the steps being taken to improve literacy.

You’ll also receive an update on the Hastings High School Pathways Program, including new business partnerships, visits teachers have made to those businesses, and how they’re incorporating what they’ve learned into their classrooms. The board will also consider accepting two grants, one of which will be used to purchase a Flex Farm hydroponic system. This will provide students with hands-on learning opportunities in hydroponics, sustainable food production, and agricultural technology.

We’ll also discuss and consider revisions to questions on our annual School Perception survey, which is given to students, staff, and parents and guardians. And finally, we’ll be accepting more than $54,000 in donations received during the month of September. As always, huge thank you to our generous community for your continued support of our students and schools.

As a reminder, school board meetings are open to the public, livestreamed and recorded. I encourage everyone to attend or tune in to learn more about what’s happening in Hastings Public Schools.”