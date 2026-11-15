“It’s About Holiday Cheer”: Officer Rinowski Highlights Community Generosity and Local Heroes Bringing Holiday Joy to Dakota County Families

The holiday season is a time for giving, and Dakota County public safety agencies are teaming up to make the season a little brighter for local families.

KDWA spoke with Hastings Community Engagement Officer Whitney Rinowski about the department’s annual Shop with a Hero event, which brings together first responders to give children a special holiday shopping experience.

Rinowski says the event gives children an opportunity to shop for gifts for family members, friends, and loved ones, while spending time with a community hero.

“The Shop with a Cop, or Shop with a Hero event, that the Hastings Police Department puts together is an opportunity for community partners and members to support families during the holiday season. We created the name Shop with a Hero because not everybody participating as an adult figure is a police officer. We welcome the Hastings Fire Department, Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, and a few other entities, like state troopers, to come and join us as the hero for the night. We invite a number of kids to come out and go shopping with us at a local establishment. It’s a night out on the town, fully funded by community donors or community members who want to help support this event. These kids get to spend a couple of hours with us, picking out toys for family members, friends, loved ones, and sometimes even themselves. Then they’re able to come back and get those presents wrapped before handing them out to those loved ones.”

The families selected for Shop with a Hero are identified through community partnerships, including schools, law enforcement contacts, and Dakota County Social Services.

The department also makes an effort to keep the identities of participating families private, ensuring children and parents can enjoy the experience without feeling singled out.

“It’s really those people that we see kind of struggling that don’t necessarily step up to the plate and say that they’re struggling. And it’s not necessarily because of financial means. It could be a death in the family. It could be they had a catastrophic event, like a house fire. So that’s kind of who we’re welcoming into our event. We also don’t publicize it because we want the participants to have some anonymity, because we don’t want there to be any shame associated with getting selected. A lot of times people associate Shop with a Cop as, ‘Oh, they need financial assistance or they’re not doing well,’ and that is not the reason why we’re nominating or accepting these kids. It’s simply because we think that they need a little holiday cheer this season.”

Rinowski says community support is what makes Shop with a Hero possible. The department reports that this year’s event is fully funded, but additional donations are welcome to help support future years.

Community members interested in contributing to Shop with a Hero can make financial donations through the Hastings Police Department.

The department is also encouraging residents to support another holiday initiative, Police Lights of Christmas, which serves families throughout Dakota County.

Through that program, families are nominated by community partners, and parents provide information about the types of gifts their children would enjoy. Public safety personnel then shop for those items and provide the presents to the families.

“The police department also participates in something called Police Lights of Christmas. It’s more like an event similar to Toys for Tots mixed with Shop with a Hero or Shop with a Cop. We invite a number of families Dakota County-wide to come and join us for a little holiday cheer. The nominated families give us kind of a list of what their kids might be interested in, and then we go shopping for them. We present those presents to the families, and the parents are able to wrap them if they so choose. Then we give them a little bit of a Christmas that way.”

For those looking to contribute to Police Lights of Christmas, organizers are accepting donations of school-aged toys, especially items that would appeal to children between the ages of eight and 18.

Gift cards and monetary donations are also welcome, recognizing that older children may appreciate the opportunity to choose something for themselves.

Donations can be dropped off at the Hastings Police Department, Hastings City Hall, First National Bank locations in Hastings and Rosemount, and the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office.

Additional information about the holiday programs and donation opportunities can also be found through the Hastings Public Safety Facebook page.

Rinowski says the generosity of community members and local organizations continues to make these holiday efforts possible, bringing together public safety agencies and residents to make a meaningful difference for families throughout the community.

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