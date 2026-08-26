Jeffery S. Sieben Recognized in 2027 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America

Hastings native Jeffrey S. Sieben, Jr. has been recognized in the 2027 edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

Sieben, a partner with Minneapolis-based SiebenCarey, is among 13 attorneys from the firm recognized in Minnesota for personal injury law. He is listed in the category of Personal Injury Litigation for Plaintiffs.

Sieben has practiced personal injury law for 25 years, handling injury and wrongful-death cases. He is certified as a Civil Trial Law Specialist by the Minnesota State Bar Association, a distinction held by fewer than three percent of Minnesota personal injury attorneys.

He is also a Board Certified Civil Trial Advocate by the National Board of Trial Advocacy.

Best Lawyers honorees are selected through a peer-review process that evaluates professional excellence by practice area and geographic region.

SiebenCarey Managing Partner Jim Carey says the recognition reflects the firm’s experience and record of protecting the rights of injured Minnesotans. The firm has represented clients for more than 70 years.

Sieben, who lives in St. Paul with his wife and sons, is fluent in Spanish and provides legal assistance to Minnesota’s Hispanic community.

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