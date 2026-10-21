Jenni Johnson, age 48 of Hastings, went to be with the Lord on October 20, 2026.

Preceded in death by her mother, Kathie Johnson.

Survived by her daughters, Brittany (Levi) Lashbrook and Jaidyn Johnson; father, Orville Johnson; brothers, Jason (Melinda) Johnson and Corey Johnson; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Jenni was very devout in her faith and her church family was important to her – she participated in Bible studies, mission trips, and many other activities at Crossroads Church. Jenni always loved to have fun at concerts and rodeos. She was a strong advocate for breast cancer awareness, volunteering and taking part in fundraisers, walks, and fun runs.

She cherished her beloved cats, Koda, Winnie, Paisley, and Teddy. Jenni was a proud dance mom to her daughters for over 20 years and was always involved in any dance activities. Most of all, Jenni loved being a mom to Brittany and Jaidyn – her daughters were her world and she loved spending quality time with them.

Funeral at 11:00am on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at Crossroad Church, 5900 Woodbury Drive, Woodbury, with visitation beginning at 9:00am. Interment at Lakeside Cemetery in Hastings.