Jim “JD” Dahl, 70, of Prescott, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2026, surrounded by his loving family. Born August 27, 1956, in Red Wing, Minnesota, to Allen Dahl and Minnie Davidsavor (Kolve).

JD was a hardworking man with a big heart. At 16, he proudly enlisted in the Navy and served his country for four years. He loved farming, the outdoors, and especially his Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He enjoyed building, working on, and riding them, finding freedom on the open road.

JD married the love of his life, Gail, on November 19, 1994. Together they shared a life filled with love, family, laughter, and memories.

He will be deeply missed by his wife, Gail; children Lucas (Kellie) Dahl, Robert Dullum, Jamie (Jore) Faucett, and Sara (Divere) Dullum; sisters Lynda and Tammy; grandchildren Ethan (Courtney), Evan, Emilee, Baylee, Jace, Makena, Arie, Isabel, Scarlett, Junior, and Amira; five great-grandchildren; and many family members and friends.

One of JD’s most treasured bonds was with his grandson, Junior. From the day Junior was born, JD was there to love, guide, and be the Papa he could always count on.

We picture JD riding free once again, his big beard blowing in the wind, Harley beneath him, and the open road ahead. Ride free, JD. Until we meet again. You will be loved, remembered, and missed always.

Funeral service for James ‘JD’ Dahl will be 11AM, Friday, September 18th at Joy Lutheran Church at 1435 St. Croix Street in Prescott, 54021. Burial will be in the Svea Cemetery in Hager City. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 19th from 5PM to 8PM also at Joy Lutheran, as well as one hour prior to the service at church. Memorials are preferred to the discretion of the family. Funeral Services have been entrusted to O’Connell Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Prescott. For more information or to share a memory, please visit www.oconnellfuneralhomes.com or call 715-262-5404.