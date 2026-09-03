John “Jack” Majeski, age 83, a lifelong resident of Hastings, devoted husband and father, proud Navy veteran, and longtime local business owner, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, September 2, 2026.

John Edward, the son of John J. and Helen (Radke) Majeski, was born on January 18, 1943, in Hastings. He grew up in the community he would call home throughout his life and graduated from Hastings High School with the class of 1961. Following graduation, Jack enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served his country during the Cuban Missile Crisis. His time in the Navy was an important chapter in his life, and Jack remained proud of his service and the values it instilled in him.

On October 16, 1965, Jack was united in marriage to Virginia “Ginny” Ficker at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Trier. Together, Jack and Ginny built a life centered around hard work, faith, family, and the many friendships they made along the way. Their marriage was blessed with six children, a growing family, and more than sixty years of memories together.

Jack began his career at Klair & Gilbertson Plumbing & Heating in Red Wing, where he developed the skills and experience that would eventually lead him to strike out on his own. After earning his Master Plumber credentials, Jack founded Majeski Plumbing in 1980. Through years of hard work, long days, and a commitment to doing the job right, he became a familiar and trusted name throughout Hastings and the surrounding communities. Jack took great pride in his trade and genuinely enjoyed being able to use his skills to help others.

During a downturn in the building industry, Jack briefly worked for Swanson’s Plumbing and Heating in Hastings. In time, his son John, along with his wife Beth, brought new life to the family business, building Majeski Plumbing & Heating into what it is today. For Jack, seeing the family name continue in the trade he had dedicated so much of his life to was a tremendous source of pride. John and Beth gave him the opportunity to remain involved, offer guidance, pass along a lifetime of knowledge, and reconnect with many of the customers and friends he had come to know over the years. Jack was proud of the direction they took the business and enjoyed watching the next generation carry it forward.

Jack was a man who liked to keep busy, and there was rarely a project he couldn’t find a reason to tackle. A natural handyman, he was always fixing, improving, remodeling, or working on something around the house. His yard and flower beds were kept immaculate, and he took great satisfaction in a job well done.

He also knew how to slow down and enjoy the good things in life. Jack loved firing up his smoker and was well known for sharing the results with family and friends. Whether it was a piece of smoked meat, a helping hand, some hard-earned advice, or simply his time, Jack enjoyed sharing what he had with the people around him.

Above everything else, Jack was a family man. He cherished Ginny and was deeply proud of the family they created together. Some of his happiest moments came when everyone was gathered in one place and he could simply sit back, watch the activity around him, and take it all in. The family’s annual cabin week was especially meaningful to Jack and became the setting for countless stories, laughs, and memories over the years. As his children grew and grandchildren came along, there was nothing that brought him greater satisfaction than seeing the family together and knowing the life he and Ginny had built continued to grow.

Jack lived a full life rooted in his hometown, his trade, and the people he loved. He leaves behind the legacy of a hardworking man who took pride in providing for his family, serving his community, and passing along what he knew to the generations that followed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John J. and Helen Majeski; and his sister, Judy (John) Heesch.

Jack is survived by his loving wife of more than sixty years, Ginny; children, Joseph (Christine) Majeski, Tamara (Timothy) Tobias, Donna (Joshua) Potratz, Amanda (Robert) Millhollin, John (Elizabeth) Majeski, and Michael (Michele) Majeski; grandchildren, Brittany (Jack) Calkins, Matthew Majeski, Andrew Majeski, Ryan Tobias, Jacob Tobias, Elena Tobias, Emma Potratz, Anna Potratz, Eva Millhollin, Charlie Millhollin, James Millhollin, Allie (Joey) Werner, Jack Majeski, Ben Majeski, Sam Majeski, Leo Majeski, and Levi Majeski; as well as countless other relatives and friends.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 7, 2026, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in New Trier, with Father Scott Carl, Jack’s nephew, officiating. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.

Family and friends are cordially invited to a visitation from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Monday at the church. A reception will immediately follow the burial, also at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.