Judith “Judy” Langeslay, 84 of Hastings, Minnesota, passed away on August 23, 2026 in Hastings.

Judy was born in Hastings to Celestia and Carl O’Halloran. She attended school at Guardian Angels and graduated in 1959 from Hastings High School. She had numerous jobs throughout her life, with the majority of years working at 3M from which she retired.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; her parents, Celestia and Carl; and her siblings, Gloria Ann, Michael, Ted, and Charlotte “Mickey”.

Judy is survived by her sons, Patrick (Lillian), Colin (Vicky), Corey (Sheila); her two granddaughters, Ruby and Kelly (Matthew); her sister in-law, Michele “Kelly” McGinn; and numerous nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends.

Judy lived most of her life in Hastings. She loved her town and those who were part of her daily life there. She was the matriarch of her family for over 50 years, and nothing brought her more joy than time well spent with family and friends. She was an avid reader, enjoyed watching game shows on television, and loved going to Bingo! Judy traveled the world and lived a long happy life. She will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.

A special thank you to the staff and residents of Hastings Senior Health and Living for their kindness, warmth, and love.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2026 from 12:00-12:30 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Cemetery in Hastings, with a luncheon to follow at a local venue.